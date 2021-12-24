Lagaan in ’83: cricket is Bollywood’s favorite ground

Bollywood and cricket are the factors that connect most Indians, as the former puts the action on screen and the latter takes the field. In fact, cricket has also become Bollywood’s favorite playground.

The latest entry in this film is a cricket-based film83. India didn’t have a chance to watch Kapil Devs’ action in England in the 1983 World Cup, which India ultimately won. Bollywood director Kabir Khan has now recreated this piece of history on the big screen in the film 83 with Ranveer Singh playing the role of Kapils.

In 2001, the character of Aamir Khans (Bhuvan) played a cricket match against the English team in the film Lagaan (located in pre-independence India) to beat the opposing team. Over 30 sports-based films have been released in the past 20 years. The majority of these films were about cricket.

In a list of 31 films analyzed by Activity area, 11 focused on cricket. Of them, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Azhar and Sachin: a billion dreams (a docu-film) were based on three former Indian captains. The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput starred as Dhoni in the 2016 film, which became the first cricket-based film to hit a 100 crore collection at the box office.

Importance of 2016

Bollywood released seven sports films in 2016.

According to KPMG India FICCI’s Indian Media and Entertainment Industry Report 2017, 225 Bollywood films including sports films were released in 2016. Only 26 films were able to earn over 30 crore (net) in box office, and they contributed almost 80% of the overall box office collection of all Bollywood films that year. He said only seven films made it past the 100 crore mark in 2016.

Of the 26 films, the total box office collection of three of Aamir Khans’ sports films Dangal, Salman Khans Sultan, and sucking Dhoni crossed 800 crore that year. In reality, Dangal and Sultan grossed over 300 crore each.

At least one sports film each was released from June to September of the same year.

Biopics of sports figures seem to be the choice of filmmakers and moviegoers. At least 10 biopics on sports figures have been made so far.

Four biopics MS Dhoni, Dangal, Budhia Singh | and Azhar were on the list in 2016. Of these, two were on the former cricket captains of India.

Three biopics were performed on athletes. The late Irrfan Khan played the athlete in the 2012 film Paan Singh Tomar. Farhan Akthar played the 2013 Olympian Milkha Singh and the 2015 film Budhia Singh: Born to run focused on the kid’s marathon runner.

Biopics of boxing, wrestling, hockey, badminton and shooting athletes were also made. Priyanka Chopra starred as boxer Mary Kom in 2014. In 2016, Dangal focused on wrestlers Phogat sisters. 2018 movie Soorma was about hockey player Sandeep Singh, and the 2019s Saand Ki Aankh was based on shooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. The year 2021 saw the release of a biopic on badminton player Saina Nehwal.

Box office collections

Akshay Kumars film Gold and Farhan Akthars Bhag Milkha Bhag crossed the 100 crore mark in box office collections, in addition to 2016 box office toppers Dangal, Sultan and MS Dhoni. Biopics performed better at the box office than the others. Two sports films debuted on OTT platforms rather than opting for a theatrical release.

Women-centric films

The female-centric themes in sports films were the other draw for the filmmakers. At least 10 films had women as the main characters. While cricket and boxing were the favorite flavors of filmmakers, female-centric films focused on other sports such as kabaddi, badminton, shooting, wrestling, and track and field.

Bollywood’s affection for biographical films was visible in women-centric films as well with Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, and Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar highlighting their accomplishments on the big screen.

Duration of films

The majority of sports films were about two to three hours long. However, Lagaan, Bhag Milkha Bhag and MS Dhoni had a battery life of over three hours. LagaanThe runtime was 224 minutes (3 hours and 44 minutes).

It is to see if 83 will be a stepping stone for films on other sports themes, as many Bollywood filmmakers are looking at new topics, new sports and new biographical films to bring them to the big screen after India’s strong performance at the Games Tokyo Olympics.