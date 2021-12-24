Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s Daughter Nitara Makes an Adorable Appearance in Her Latest Atrangi Re Promotional Video, Watch | Bollywood
Akshay Kumar shared a video to promote his latest release Atrangi Re and featured his daughter Nitara.
Akshay Kumar shared a new video on Instagram to promote his latest version Atrangi Re on Instagram and it features a cameo of his nine-year-old daughter, Nitara.
In the video, a casually dressed Akshay was seen holding a speaker over his shoulder as the film’s song Rait Zara Si played. As he enjoyed the song, Nitara walked past him. She was seen wearing a mask.
An unfazed Akshay gave her a quick pat as she walked past him and continued with the video. Nitara was spotted far behind him before the video ended. Akshay shared the video and wrote: This song plays on repeat, not just on the speaker but in my mind. Now I know what it feels like to have a song in my head. Beautiful melody, beautiful feeling. #HolidayMood #GratefulLife.
Directed by Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re also stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. The film garnered positive reviews. The Hindustan Times review said: Akshay, who is a magician in the film, brings the Midas touch to the story, playing a central role. Call it an extended cameo or something, he doesn’t let that affect his on-screen performance.
Atrangi Re is cliché free from Bollywood movies. It doesn’t fit the tried and true formula we usually see in love stories. It’s not your usual boy-girl affair. Nor is it a couple who forcibly married, deciding to give their relationship a chance. It’s way beyond what you and I could imagine. “
Also Read: Akshay Kumar on Potential Earnings 2000 crore with upcoming films: nothing is bankable
Akshay has a series of releases in the pipeline. Over the next year or so, he will be seen in Prithviraj, which will mark Manushi Chillar’s acting debut. He also has Bachchan Pandey in the first quarter of 2022. Akshay will reunite with Aanand for Raksha Bandhan and Gorkha, and has Ram Sethu in the pipeline.
Close story
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/akshay-kumar-s-daughter-nitara-makes-an-adorable-cameo-in-his-latest-atrangi-re-promo-video-watch-101640332963787.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]