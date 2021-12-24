Akshay Kumar’s Daughter Nitara Makes an Adorable Appearance in Her Latest Atrangi Re Promotional Video, Watch | Bollywood

Akshay Kumar shared a new video on Instagram to promote his latest version Atrangi Re on Instagram and it features a cameo of his nine-year-old daughter, Nitara.

In the video, a casually dressed Akshay was seen holding a speaker over his shoulder as the film’s song Rait Zara Si played. As he enjoyed the song, Nitara walked past him. She was seen wearing a mask.

An unfazed Akshay gave her a quick pat as she walked past him and continued with the video. Nitara was spotted far behind him before the video ended. Akshay shared the video and wrote: This song plays on repeat, not just on the speaker but in my mind. Now I know what it feels like to have a song in my head. Beautiful melody, beautiful feeling. #HolidayMood #GratefulLife.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re also stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. The film garnered positive reviews. The Hindustan Times review said: Akshay, who is a magician in the film, brings the Midas touch to the story, playing a central role. Call it an extended cameo or something, he doesn’t let that affect his on-screen performance.

Atrangi Re is cliché free from Bollywood movies. It doesn’t fit the tried and true formula we usually see in love stories. It’s not your usual boy-girl affair. Nor is it a couple who forcibly married, deciding to give their relationship a chance. It’s way beyond what you and I could imagine. “

Akshay has a series of releases in the pipeline. Over the next year or so, he will be seen in Prithviraj, which will mark Manushi Chillar’s acting debut. He also has Bachchan Pandey in the first quarter of 2022. Akshay will reunite with Aanand for Raksha Bandhan and Gorkha, and has Ram Sethu in the pipeline.