Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar, Bollywood Greetings on Ranveer Singh’s 83

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s 83 is talking about him. The film, slated for release in 2020, hit theaters today, December 24. While fans have been busy booking tickets to watch the film, celebrities have already given their opinions. From Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar, celebrities have shared their reviews for Ranveer’s 83.

Alia, Karan and more like celebrities 83

Alia Bhatt loved Ranveer’s performance in ’83 and took to Instagram to appreciate it. She wrote: “Phew! 83! Kabir Sir, I have so much to say and yet I have no words. It is not a film that can be framed in an article with a few adjectives! it is nothing less than magic! There were so many times I wanted to clap, scream and dance at the same time! Pride, joy, unity, friendship, inspiration, I mean the list can go on. You are dating a different person after watching this beautiful beautiful movie (sic). “

Speaking about Ranveer’s performance, she said, “What can I say, I mean? What are you? Some kind of mix of genius shrouded in a charged feeling sprinkled with magic every few seconds. Said it before – your eyes change !!!!! You don’t act you live the character! I can’t do I can’t do – please go to sleep for years so we can all catch up your shine! Actor to actor – Thank you for you The whole team, Producers, technicians, coaches Congratulations !!!!! You will have created and contributed to what will be a milestone in Hindi (sic) cinema. “

Karan was also very impressed with 83 and shared a long post on Instagram. He wrote: “It is not easy to tell a true story, a real account of a landmark event in Indian sport history! It sucks you in that year this World Cup, this team, this political climate, this crazy fandom frenzy I saw myself rooting for every member of this historic team Laughing and crying with each of them I saw myself rooting for Kabir Khan and his maestro ability to tell stories. Take on a daunting task and perfect it like a methodical mega master! Salvation! I saw myself believing that @ranveersingh had transformed into the Kapil Dev legend with the ease and genius of a bona fide veteran! He’s so good it’s almost incredible in so many ways! Holding back and being able to do it all at the same time! He hit him out of the stadium! My sincere congratulations to the entire cast, crew and all the proud producers of this wonderful film! @deep ikapadukone @ trust.entertainment @nadiadwalagrandson @kabirkhankk @fuhsephantom (sic). “

Suniel Shetty appreciated Ranveer’s transformation and wrote, “Went to see @RanveerOfficial in # 83. Couldn’t spot it. There was only #KapilDev on screen. Amazing transformation. . I’m stunned beyond it. A team that could’ve walked away from Lords. I got goosebumps as I relived 83. Still shaken and tearful at the artistry and emotions (sic). “

Rhea Chakraborty also shared her take on her Instagram story. She wrote: “I watched 83 the movie yesterday. I loved the movie Kabir Khan sir, you gave us a masterpiece. Ranveer Singh, I have no word for you, you are so good Osaoib Saleem you rock star I loved your performance, hats off to all the cast and crew Thank you Please go watch the movie It’s awesome (sic). “

83 stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Saqib Saleem Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare Karwa, R Dhairya Badrée. The film is directed by Kabir Khan.

