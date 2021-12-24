‘Licorice Pizza’ is full of incredible Hollywood connections we never knew





Licorice Pizza is a lightweight film about growing up in the ’70s in the San Fernando Valley, starring Bradley Cooper and two young major actors. Past films by director Paul Thomas Anderson include Boogie evenings, Drunk love punch, and There will be blood. With his most recent film, Anderson leans towards a more carefree subject. Let’s take a look at this movie, its all-star cast and its deep connection to Hollywood. What is “licorice pizza”? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ofnXPwUPEN No* {padding: 0; margin: 0; overflow: hidden} html, body {height: 100%} img, span {position: absolute; width: 100%; top: 0; bottom: 0; margin: auto} span { height: 1.5em; text-align: center; font: 48px / 1.5 sans-serif; color: white; text-shadow: 0 0 0.5em black} The couple co-founded a waterbed company, auditioned for films and supported the mayoral campaign of Joel Wachs. Valentine and Kane find themselves in the midst of the political turmoil of the 1970s, which included gas shortages and political upheaval. Like PROVOKR reports, Licorice Pizza packed with heavyweights like Cooper, Sean Penn and John C. Reilly. Penn plays a William Holden clone, while Cooper plays producer Jon Peters, former barber and boyfriend of Barbra Streisand. Critics have so far welcomed the film. The rolling stone call him “Power Ballad of the 1970s – and the coolest love story of the year”. The characters of ‘Licorice Pizza’ explained actors Sean Penn and Bradley Cooper in 2018 | Jerod Harris / Getty Images for the American Cinematheque Jack Holden, played by Penn, is William Holden’s replacement. This is meant to mean a merger of old Hollywood and new Hollywood. Christine Ebersole plays Lucille Ball. However, in the movie, she is referred to as Lucille Doolittle. Cooper portrays Peters, a “monster version” from the actual producer. Leonardo DiCaprio was originally intended to play this role. Hoffman, who plays the main character, is the real son of Phillip Seymour Hoffman. The character of Cooper is based on Gary Goetzman, an American film and television producer and child star who appeared in the film Lucille Ball, Yours, mine and ours. Maya Rudolph, the director’s wife, also appears in the film. The director of “Licorice Pizza”, Paul Thomas Anderson, explains how far he will go by calling the characters by their real names * {padding: 0; margin: 0; overflow: hidden} html, body {height: 100%} img, span {position: absolute; width: 100%; top: 0; bottom: 0; margin: auto} span { height: 1.5em; text-align: center; font: 48px / 1.5 sans-serif; color: white; text-shadow: 0 0 0.5em black} Variety: “Gary was telling me stories about delivering waterbeds, and he told me a story about delivering waterbeds to Jon Peters’ house, and he said:” He was the tallest guy in the world. He made us come. He said, take your time guys. I go to the cinema. Have fun.’ I thought, well, that’s not very dramatic. We need the exact opposite to happen. So I made a monster version of Jon Peters out of things I had heard over the years. I took everything I had heard about any Hollywood producer back then who had a reputation for a lot of bravado and aggro energy, and put it there. Anderson is proud of Licorice Pizza, although he admits he’s nervous about how the film will be received. The film is certainly different from the other films he has made. Naturally, he hopes people will like his take on a romantic comedy. Before its wide release on December 25, 2021, Licorice Pizza had a limited theatrical release on November 26, 2021. RELATED: Zoe Saldana once revealed what it was like working alongside Bradley Cooper

