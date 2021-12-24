On Broadway, a playwright becomes an actor, saving a show

NEW YORK (AP) Keenan Scott II made his Broadway acting debut this week in Thoughts of a Colored Man, which is a remarkable milestone. It’s even more remarkable when you consider that he also wrote it.

The actor-turned-playwright was forced into acting duties at the last minute Tuesday night to keep his show open as all around Broadway battles spikes in COVID-19. He saved at least one performance.

Like any other actor, I’ve always wanted to make my Broadway acting debut in any show that wanted to hire me, Scott says. I had no idea it was going to be like this and on my show in the same season.

His heroic efforts saved the night, but it was not enough. Late Thursday, COVID-19 claimed Thoughts of a Colored Man, joining Waitress and Jagged Little Pill as the shows closed this winter in part due to rising infection rates.

Scott’s path to the stage was hectic on Tuesday. He had left the theater and was on a subway platform waiting for a train to take him home to Brooklyn when he got the call from the producers to come back to the John Golden Theater right now.

Two non-COVID-19 illnesses had already stretched the cast of seven, but now one actor had tested positive for COVID-19. While everyone waited for a PCR result to see if it was a false positive, Scott braced himself.

He was hooked up to a microphone, the crew were making a costume for him and checking his shoe size. A stage manager printed out the script and Scott underlined his lines. At 7:55 p.m., the second test came back positive.

Five minutes later, Scott was on stage.

It was just wonderful to be up there with my brothers, we’re all family now and for me to be able to step in to save the show for that night so the audience can get what they deserve. They bought tickets. They travel to come and see us. They are also fighting and trying to stay diligent to be safe with this new variant, but still want to come and support us.

Thoughts of a Colored Man is made up of related vignettes and takes place over a single day in Brooklyn, where seven black men discuss gentrification, violence, racial and gender identity, and what it means be part of a community. Several characters, aged from late adolescence to the mid-1960s, have specific themes to illustrate Wisdom, Anger and Happiness.

Scott continued as Wisdom, a 65 year old man. While the playwright had played various characters in his play over the years at workshops and festivals, he had never played Wisdom before. But he knew the block and the clues, and was originally trained as an actor and was a slam poet. He continued with a script in hand.

It was kind of a challenge, but it was really great to be up there. The actor always wanted me to be up there, Scott says. There wasn’t even enough time for me to be nervous or even to figure out what was going on. I think if I had known the day before or something, you know, there’s time for nerves to build.

Several Broadway shows, including Hamilton, Aladdin, Mrs. Doubtfire and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, have canceled performances in recent days due to cases of groundbreaking viruses in their all vaccinated cast and crew.

Other creators who have been on their own Broadway shows include Sara Bareilles slipping into Waitress, Sting in The Last Ship, and Green Days frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, who has made several stage visits to her show American Idiot. But they all had days or weeks to prepare.

My wife actually said: Are you proud of what you have done tonight? And I said, yes I am. Because as a performer I know how difficult it is even when you’ve got four weeks of rehearsal and you’re perfectly prepared, Scott says. So to do what I did in a short period of time, you know, half a costume, being able to hit my target, turn on the lights, hit most of my signals, be able to hit me to engage with my actors, I was really proud of what I did.

