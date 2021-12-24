Girl was likely killed by an officer’s stray bullet in LA Mall shooting





NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA Los Angeles police officer possibly killed 14 year old girl with a stray bullet while shooting and killing assault suspect inside a North Hollywood Burlington coat factory Thursday.

The shooting took place just before noon on one of the busiest shopping days of the year, when police were called to the Burlington Coat Factory on Laurel Canyon and Victory Boulevard. Officers were responding to a report of assault with a lethal weapon. At least one officer shot the suspect, a man who died at the scene. “As officers were responding, they arrived at this location and began a search, looking for a suspect,” said Captain Stacy Spell. “While carrying out this search for a suspect, officers encountered an individual who was assaulting another and a shootout involving an officer occurred.”

The suspect, a man, was shot and killed, police said. LAPD deputy chief Dominic Choi said that during a subsequent search, police found a hole in part of the drywall that was in front of the officer or officers who opened fire on the suspect.

“We went behind (the wall), and it turned out to be a locker room up there,” Choi said. “… We were able to locate a 14 year old woman who was found dead in this locker room.” “As a preliminary matter, we believe it was from an officer’s gunshot,” LAPD officer Drake Madison said.

The ball appeared to go through the locker room wall, Madison added. Department officials also said it was not clear whether the suspect who was also killed by police was armed. No weapons were found. “We couldn’t find a weapon,” Choi said. “However, until the coroner arrives here and we do a full search for the suspect, it won’t be final. But as of yet, we haven’t located a gun.”

Officers found a “steel or metal cable lock, very heavy lock” near the suspect that could have been used in the assault, Choi said. Choi called this a “tragic and unfortunate sequence of events.” The department’s force investigation division and the inspector general’s office were both at the scene to investigate, Choi said. According to Choi, investigators did not examine footage from the store’s security cameras or videos from the cameras worn on officers’ bodies. The California Department of Justice’s Southern California Police Shooting Investigation Team deployed to the scene of the shooting, following notification from local authorities, under provisions of a bill enacted last year by Gov. Gavin Newsom, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said. Once the investigation is completed, it will be referred to the Special Prosecutions Section of the California Department of Justice within the Criminal Law Division for independent review.

A woman who was assaulted by the suspect when police arrived was taken to hospital in an unknown condition. She was seen in video footage of the scene loaded into an ambulance, awake but bloody. It was not clear if the teenager’s parents were in the store at the time and if she was hiding in the locker room when she was killed by the stray bullet. Terrified buyers fled the building. The store was evacuated and remained closed while detectives dealt with the crime scene. Authorities have sought to calm the public as word of the mall shooting spread on Thursday. “He is NOT an active shooter (incident). The suspect is in custody,” police said in a tweet.

DEVELOPMENT: A shooting is reported at a Burlington Coat Factory store in North Hollywood, California. Police and other emergency teams are on site. pic.twitter.com/eeOcF1fecu

Belaaz News (@TheBelaaz) 23 December 2021 City News Service contributed to this report.

