Naseeruddin Shah says he has “done almost everything” as an actor: “He has no such desires left”

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah said Thursday he has ticked off almost every role he wants to play in his 45-year-plus acting career.

Considered a mainstay of Hindi cinema, Shah has delivered many critically acclaimed performances in films such as Nishant, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Mandi, Sparsh, Woh Saat Din, Sarfarosh, A Wednesday, Maqbool, Ishqiya and many more others.

I’ve done almost everything I set out to do as an actor, I don’t really have such desires anymore, said the 71-year-old actor.

He also worked on the small screen through DD Bharat programs: Ek Khoj with frequent collaborators Shyam Benegal and Mirza Ghalib in the late 1980s. In 2006, Shah made his directorial debut with Yun Hota To Kya Hota.

I want to be a part of projects that are going to be fun and I feel like I have a chance to be selected which says something more than just a story. I have had a lot of opportunities in my career for which I am extremely grateful, he added.

Acclaimed theater artist, he has directed plays written by Lavender Kumar, Ismat Chughtai and Saadat Hasan Manto. He also directs the Motley Productions theater group, co-founded with Tom Alter and Benjamin Gilani in 1977. In keeping with the times, Shah made his debut in the digital space with the Amazon 2020 series Bandish Bandits.

Now he’s getting ready for the premiere of Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, another web series.

The multi-award-winning actor was speaking at the launch of Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’s virtual trailer, which is presented as a unique take on a dysfunctional royal family.

The dramatic comedy features Shah as a king, while actors Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra and Anya Singh play his daughters.

The veteran, a graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in the late 1970s, revealed that the brightest theater student in his class was Shakti Kapoor.

Shah, also a National School of Drama (NSD) alumnus, said he was thankful for his long sleeves in Hindi cinema, as many at the FTII believed he would not be successful in the industry.

When I was studying at the Film Institute, I was that student who had the least chance of succeeding in the film industry.

It turned out that I was one of the few who survived the class. I am one of the two, the other is Shakti Kapoor. This is not a joke, it is a fact. Shakti was one of the best students in the class and I was the back bench, he told reporters.

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati also stars Raghubir Yadav, Cyrus Sahukar, Varun Thakur and Anurag Sinha in key roles.

Dutta, who was seen earlier this year in Akshay Kumar star BellBottom, said the series gave her the opportunity to play a new character.

Devyani is the eldest of all the sisters, she has her reasons for being as she is. She is a perfectionist and is pretty tough on herself. I love that I had the opportunity to play such a range of roles and versatility as an actor.

When I heard this story, it just took me two episodes to say yes. Why wouldn’t I want to be a part of this show when there is such a stellar and amazing ensemble cast. Naseer and Raghubir sir had been on my wish list for a long time. That was my main reason for saying yes, she added.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment, the series is directed by Gauravv Chawla de Baazaar and Ananya Banerjee.

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati will premiere on ZEE5 on January 7th.