Steven Seagal called ex-wife Kelly LeBrock a “Hollywood tragedy”





Kelly LeBrock shared that she felt “sorry” for her ex-husband Steven Seagal, whom she called a “Hollywood tragedy.” the Strange sciences The actress, 61, was married to controversial movie star Seagal, 69, between 1987 and 1996. They share three children: daughters Annaliza, 34, and Arissa, 28, and their son Dominic, 31. . And with Seagal making headlines in recent years for multiple accusations of sexual misconduct and her unwavering support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, LeBrock said she now sees the man she married as a ” very sad person “. “I’m sorry for the man,” the actress said Sixth page. “I think he’s just a very sad person and that’s what I would call a Hollywood tragedy.” She added: “I think he was very bullied as a kid, very sickly, very weak and I guess people who are treated like children like that end up getting lost as they get older. I wish him all the best. “ News week has contacted a representative of Seagal for comment. Action movie star Seagal has been charged with sexual assault and sexual misconduct over the years, including actresses Jenny McCarthy, Portia de Rossi, Julianna Margulies and Interior edition correspondent Lisa Guerrero. The US-born actor, a Russian citizen since 2016, has also sparked controversy for his vocal support for Putin. Russia made Seagal a special envoy to the United States in 2018. In his interview with Page 6, LeBrock also shared how after his divorce from Seagal. she left Hollywood and settled on a ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley in California. “You know, I’ve never been in awe of being famous or fabulous,” she said. “I got up everyday and did my job, didn’t think about being a pretty woman or any of that nonsense. I’ve never been impressed with myself. I think I’m pretty normal. . “ In a 2013 interview with the Daily mail, LeBrock said her “very ugly” divorce from Seagal had resulted in her living as a recluse. “I admit, I became a hermit,” she said. “When I broke up with Steven, the divorce was very ugly and the details of the case were broadcast on the evening news. “I didn’t want my kids to see it, so I just got rid of the TV. I moved my kids out of LA so they could grow up with real people – the kids of gas stations, plumbers and plumbers. real family members. “I had absolutely no self-esteem. I hated myself. I decided to trade my old life in Beverly Hills for a new one in the countryside, in Santa Barbara.”

