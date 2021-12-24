Annie’s Flower Farm blooms in Seattle

SEATTLE – Fleurs de Villes, an international presenter of flower shows, found Sid Anna Sherwood – and her lavish bouquets grown by Sequim – on her social media pages.

The next thing Sherwood knew was that she was drawing a goddess: “Flora”, spring carrier and slender mannequin covered in fresh flowers.

It doesn’t matter that Sherwood was invited to participate in “Christmas,” the big Christmas spectacle at Seattle’s Pacific Place Mall. The owner of Annie’s Flower Farm in Dungeness works from her own inspirations, as abundant as the peonies and roses that adorn her latest creation.

“Noël” presents 18 installations on the five levels of the shopping center from December 17th until next Monday. It’s a public access pop-up like other City Flowers has popped up in cities around the world, said co-founder Tina Barkley of Vancouver, British Columbia.

“Sure, it’s the holiday show, with lots of red and green,” Barkley said – but the pink and mauve in Sherwood’s “Flora” look good on him.

“Sid brought spring and summer, along with the emotional joy and joy that flowers bring to people,” said Barkley.

“She did it in spades. I think everyone was stopped in their tracks, ”looking up at the leafy goddess.

December may have been a relatively slow time for Sherwood, 68, who does flowers for destination weddings in places like Lake Crescent. She started her business 10 years ago when she learned of the closure of The Cutting Garden.

“I hadn’t really planned on becoming a floriculturalist,” she said.

But someone has to do something to save this garden, Sherwood thought. She did a one-year apprenticeship, bought most of the perennials and the cutting company’s inventory, then dug it up and moved it to her own nearby spot.

Cutting Garden owner Catherine Mix had laid the groundwork to give it a good start, Sherwood said, and the “slow bloom” movement, showcasing locally grown flowers, was gaining momentum.

“I thought it would be a good retirement deal,” Sherwood said, adding that she had started selling bouquets to grocery stores, from the Port Townsend Food Co-op to the Poulsbo Central Market.

This grocery store kept it going when the pandemic hit and big weddings were cut short. Sherwood, having caught the attention of publications such as Seattle Bride, only ran away a few times.

Suddenly, last summer, couples started contacting her, eager to book. They are getting married in 2022, and not just in June, July and August.

Next year’s wedding season begins in early spring, as those ready to get married have had to wait, and now the halls are filling up.

Through it all, Sherwood stays close to the source of it all.

“I always find a lot of joy in growing beautiful flowers from seeds, and how amazing it is,” she said.

“I love the way people are moved by flowers, because their scent and familiarity transports us.

“I still really enjoy doing weddings. Each one is so unique, and it’s a little sociological trick. When groups of people and families from across the country converge on a place like Lake Crescent and Nature Bridge, it’s so much fun, ”she added.

Being invited to join the Fleurs de Villes show was an unexpected thrill, said Sherwood.

“Doing this really inspired me to be creative. I really feel honored to be a part of using flowers to create something special that people can enjoy, ”she said.

Her design in the Pacific Place exhibit is also a promotion for the Northwest Flower and Garden Festival at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle from February 9 to 13.

“I’m not really planning on slowing down anytime soon,” Sherwood added.

________

Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]



