Penn National Gaming Celebrates Grand Opening of Hollywood Casino Morgantown





Wednesday marked the grand opening of Hollywood Casino Morgantown, the fourth gaming and entertainment center in Pennsylvania by Wyomissing-based Penn National Gaming, Inc. The state-of-the-art, $ 111 million casino is the company’s 44th property in North America. State gaming officials, lawmakers and area dignitaries including Philadelphia Eagles legend Vince Papale joined the Penn National Gaming team for a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon . Hollywood Casino Morgantown then opened its doors to the public and invited guests to experience 750 of the latest slots, 30 table games, a retail Barstool Sportsbook, upscale casual dining and, most importantly, customer service from first order. We officially welcome players and guests to Hollywood Casino Morgantown, our fourth property in the Commonwealth, said Todd George, executive vice president of operations for Penn National. We were delighted to present this regional entertainment destination, offering top notch games and dining in a modern atmosphere. Additionally, we are grateful for the support of our host community, the Township of Caernarvon, and all of our local and national legislators and regional business leaders who have helped make this day possible. We were proud to create jobs and launch a new economic engine right here in Berks County. We were also delighted to equip this casino with our innovative 3Cs technology, which offers a cardless, cashless and contactless mywallet experience. I would like to thank the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for their support as well as our technology partners Everi Holdings and Acres Manufacturing. This next-level technology, which is in place at our four Pennsylvania casinos, further supports our omnichannel business approach in which we deliver the best experiences, whether people play at our properties or through our many online offerings, added Georges. The approximately 80,000 square foot games and entertainment facility employs approximately 375 people and has generated over 275 construction jobs. Open 7 days a week and 24 hours a day on Friday and Saturday. The Hollywood Casino Morgantowns gaming floor features 750 of the latest reel slots and video poker machines, as well as 30 exciting table games including blackjack, craps, roulette, baccarat and more. The Barstool Sportsbook features a state-of-the-art jumbotron above the bar, bleachers, sports betting counters, and sports betting and racing kiosks, as well as interactive games, an outdoor fire pit and a Barstool Sportsbook merchandise station. All games at Hollywood Casino Morgantown are also equipped with Penn Nationals cashless, cardless, and contactless capabilities. Hollywood Casino Morgantown features three casual dining options, Barstool Sportsbook, Tony Lukes, and Red Lotus Asian Kitchen, as well as Bar 76, a 100-seat bar and games room entertainment lounge. Barstool Sportsbook is a casual full-service classic restaurant that seats approximately 150 people in the dining room and bar. Guests can enjoy a wide range of dining options, from mouthwatering steaks to classic pubs, over a dozen craft and local beers, craft cocktails inspired by classic sports movies and much more. Tony Lukes will showcase the taste of award-winning chefs of South Philly in Morgantown, where patrons can enjoy take-out offerings of his cheese steaks, Italian roast pork sandwiches and several of his award-winning specialties, as well as Starbucks coffee. Red Lotus Asian Kitchen will serve guests authentic Asian cuisine cooked to order, with popular noodle and Southeast Asian specialties designed to excite the senses in a sleek and modern open kitchen right next to the game room. Hollywood Casino Morgantown is located at 6021 Morgantown Road Morgantown, PA 19543.

