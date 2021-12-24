Entertainment
Bollywood reenacts India’s 1983 cricket triumph
The Bollywoods tale of the 1983 World Cup hit theaters yesterday, recalling a stunning underdog victory that helped make India the cricket mad nation it is today.
Captain by Kapil Dev, considered one of the best cricketers of all time, India started the tournament in England as a rank underdog, but ended up triumphing over the conquering West Indies in the final on a pitch Lords Cricket Ground.
The victory was the turning point in how we viewed ourselves as a cricket nation, and … this incredible victory fed the veins of a country that until then had viewed itself as a runner on and off the cricket ground, the Indian Express. the daily said before the release of 83.
Photo: AFP
The next morning the headlines were shouting: The Cup is Ours, and nothing was ever the same. It was a blood rush to defeat all blood rushes, according to the newspaper.
The first sign India was serious was in the group stage of the tournament when Dev fell short of 175 with India being on the ropes 17-5 against Zimbabwe.
A BBC strike that day meant he had not been filmed, but the Wisden Holy Cricket Almanac called it one of the most spectacular rounds played in this form of cricket.
An easy semi-final victory over a dream England side with greats like Ian Botham, David Gower and Bob Willis then set up the grand final against the defending champions West Indies.
The West Indies had formidable fast bowlers Joel Garner, Malcolm Marshall and Michael Holding as well as batting battleship Viv Richards.
Yet India sailed to victory, causing a pandemonium in the Lords’ stands and at home.
Balwinder Sandhu, who scored an important unrestricted 11 as the last man and then knocked down Gordon Greenidge for one remembers being punched in the helmet by a Marshall bouncer.
It made me more determined … I didn’t flinch, said Sandhu, who helped advise actors and director Kabir Khan.
The West Indies had fast, tall bowlers who had no mercy, Sandhu said. It was a great feeling to be 10 or 15 points ahead of them.
Veteran journalist Ayaz Memon, who covered the tournament, said cricket was already popular and India won a series of tests in England in 1971 for the first time.
But that was the unexpected character of the triumph. Who had thought that India would beat the world champions? It sparked so much passion and interest in the game in India that it was never the same again, Memon said.
The victory also exposed cricket’s business opportunities in India, paving the way for the money-spinning spectacle that it is now.
This was also motivated by the opening of the economy and the advent of cable television in the 1990s.
This [the win] has completely transformed the future of not only Indian cricket but also cricket as an international sport. After that, India sort of became the epicenter of the cricket world, Memon said.
Dev is played in 83 by Ranveer Singh. The Bollywood superstar honed his own cricket skills four hours a day for six months to bowling, hitting and walking, talking and smiling like the captain.
Dev said India has been helped by its status as an outsider.
There were no expectations. All media attention was on Australia, England, the West Indies, and all the pressure was on other teams, the 62-year-old said.
There was no pressure on us so we were having fun … I think halfway there we all started to believe we were good enough to win the World Cup, and that’s it. that moment the change took place, he said.
