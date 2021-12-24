Shah Rukh Khan returned to work after his son Aryan Khan was released on bail in a drug trafficking case on a cruise ship. Almost two months since his release on bail, the actor has returned to the film sets at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai to shoot his cameo in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif with the star. Tiger 3. The actor, who returns to the big screen with YRF’s Pathane, will launch a 12-day program for its special appearance bringing together the YRF spy universe.

According to a newspaper article, Shah Rukh Khan will soon be joined by Salman Khan in combined scenes shot for Tiger 3. After the actor finishes his appearance on the 12-day program at YRF studios, he will fly from India on an international stage of Pathane, to shoot a romantic song with Deepika Padukone, Pathan’s principal lady. The foreign schedule of Pathan will also force him to shoot some action scenes.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham were scheduled to fly to Spain for the much-talked-about song, and later director Siddharth Anand would shoot crucial footage. Due to Aryan Khan’s arrest, SRK’s overseas program has been postponed. As the actor has now returned to work, the plan is to prepare to bring his action-packed avatar back to the big screen again.

