“Sex and the City” actor Noth victim of new sexual assault complaint





Los Angeles (AFP) A fourth woman has accused Chris Noth of sexual assault, saying Thursday that the “Sex and the City” star threatened to “ruin her career” if she spoke about the alleged attack in 2002 earlier.

Singer and songwriter Lisa Gentile told a virtual press conference that Noth insisted on following her to his New York apartment, where he groped her and forced him to touch him. “Then he got more aggressive and put both hands on my breasts and started to squeeze them really hard on my shirt,” she said. “I was trying to get him to stop. Then he forced my hands up his shirt to expose his stomach, then even harder he pushed my hands towards his penis. “I finally managed to push him away and get out of his grip and yell ‘No, I don’t want that,’” said Gentile. “He got extremely angry and started yelling and calling me a tease and a bitch.” Gentile’s attorney, Gloria Allred, said her client would not be able to file a complaint because the allegations date back “almost twenty years” and are time-barred. Allred said she hoped a law, which will be reviewed next month in New York City, would open a one-year window for victims of sexual abuse to file a complaint even if the statute of limitations has expired. Last week, The Hollywood Reporter published allegations by two anonymous women that Noth, now 67, sexually assaulted them. A woman alleged that Noth raped her in her West Hollywood apartment in 2004. She was 22 at the time and went to the hospital to receive stitches due to her injuries, he said. she declared. The other woman said she was on a date with Noth in New York in 2015 when he invited her back to his apartment, where he allegedly assaulted her. A day later, a third woman told the Daily Beast that Noth assaulted her in New York City in 2010, when she was 18. On Monday, “Sex and the City” stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon released a statement expressing their support for the women who have come forward. “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” they wrote. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know that must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.” Noth recently reprized his role as Mr. Big in the sequel to “Sex and the City,” “And Just Like That …” in which his character died of a heart attack in the first episode after training on a Peloton exercise bike. The exercise company quickly released a parody ad featuring Noth following the assault charges. Noth denied the allegations, saying the meetings were “consensual” and calling the claims “categorically false.” Noth, who has since been dropped by his art agency and CBS series “The Equalizer,” did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest allegations. AFP 2021

