Vincent D’Onofrio called Charlie Cox after Kingpin returned – The Hollywood Reporter

[The following interview contains spoilers for Hawkeye’s finale and Spider-Man: No Way Home.]

Christmas came early for fans of the Marvel Netflix series on Wednesday daredevil as Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk made his long-awaited MCU debut on Hawk Eye. Fisk’s appearance has been teased all season, culminating in a snap on last week’s episode. Oddly enough, just 24 hours later, D’Onofrio’s counterpart on daredevil, Charlie Cox (Matt “Daredevil” Murdock), made his own entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Spider-Man: No Path Home. Earlier this month, the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige said that Cox would reprise his role as Murdock at some point.

D’Onofrio also specifies that he treated Hawk Eye‘s Fisk as the same character from daredevil. And while the character seemed to come to an end at the hands of Maya “Echo” Lopez (Alaqua Cox), there is precedent in the comics for Kingpin to survive their violent encounter. D’Onofrio has since added that he wants to continue in this role and speaks as if there is a future ahead of him.

“In Hawk Eye, the thing that will continue to found it is that it is based on an emotional basis, ”says D’Onofrio. “This is what I think is the key to my interpretation of Fisk. You can do whatever you want with him, but his inner self is that of a child and a monster.

In a recent conversation with THR, D’Onofrio also discusses the impact of the blip on Fisk’s empire.

Congratulations on your second bite of apple.

Thanks dude!

So how long did you keep this card by your waistcoat?

Kevin [Feige] called me earlier this year. Very early in the year.

Last week you and Charlie Cox debuted in the MCU proper, which is pretty poetic. Have the two of you ever exchanged messages about this?

Yeah, well, Charlie and I are friends, but we don’t really talk about Marvel stuff together because we know all the complications with reveals and stuff like that and what we’re committed to say and not to say. But as soon as Kevin revealed that Charlie was going to participate, Charlie called me immediately and we had a huge conversation about it, which didn’t include anything about Hawk Eye. But when they showed Kingpin’s phone call in [last week’s] episode of Hawk Eye, I immediately called Charlie and we had another two hour conversation. (Laughs.) So we’re friends and we talk about this stuff, but we do it very carefully and appropriately.

So the running question is, do you play a new Fisk or the same Fisk, but in my mind you can put the character on a new trajectory without erasing what fans love from the past. You can loosely reference this past whenever necessary. So how did you play it in this regard?

Well that’s a very smart thing you just said because it’s right. It’s the way we approached it – or the way I definitely approached it. In terms of history, the blip has arrived. Kingpin lost his city a bit, not completely, but he lost part of his kingdom. And in Hawk Eye, the idea was that he wanted to get his city back. He considers it his own. So, as an actor playing the character, I approached him in exactly the same way that I developed the character that I portrayed on daredevil. He has the same emotional life. Everything he does, everything he says, every confrontation he has, every emotion he shows, goes through the events and pain of his childhood. So it’s still Fisk, for me. He is a little stronger physically than he was. He has more strength and he can suffer a lot more physical violence. But in Hawk Eye, the thing that will continue to found it is that it is based on an emotional foundation. This is what I think is the key to my portrayal of Fisk. You can do whatever you want with him, but his inner self is that of a child and a monster.

Well congratulations once again and please give Vanessa my best [Wilson Fisk’s wife].

(Laughs.) I go!

***

Hawk Eye is now streaming on Disney +.