Camila Cabello sells her property in Hollywood Hills | Culture & Leisure





Camila Cabello sold her property in the Hollywood Hills for $ 4.3 million. The 24-year-old pop star – who rose to fame as part of Fifth Harmony – has managed to sell her luxurious home for $ 350,000 more than the original asking price. Camila bought the property – which includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms – for $ 3.4 million in April 2019, according to Mansion Global. And when she decided to put the spectacular property – located high above the Sunset Strip – on the market earlier this year, the singer was asking for $ 3.95 million. Camila accepted a sale last month, shortly after announcing her split from pop star Shawn Mendes. The “Havana” hitmaker and Shawn, 23, confirmed their breakup via a joint statement in November. The pop duo – who dated for two years – said on Instagram, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is over. stronger than ever. [heart emoji] “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We appreciate your support so much from the start and into the future. [heart emojis] Camila and Shawn (sic) “ Shawn previously admitted his time locked out with Camila was “special”. He shared, “I spent most of the pandemic in Miami with Camila and her family, it was beautiful, really so special. I come back often to look at photos and how simple that time was, we had to. luck It was fun, just riding a bike. “I hadn’t happily rode my bike in a neighborhood since I was 12 years old before that. We were cooking dinner, just doing normal things. Latin culture is also so beautiful, so being able to immerse myself in that culture. is still really healing. “

