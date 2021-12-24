Capri Film Fest Sails On Omicron While Expanding The Festivities





For its upcoming 26th edition, the Capri Hollywood Intl. Film Festival, dedicated to launching Oscars hopes and establishing a creative and commercial bridgehead between Hollywood and the Italian film and showbiz communities, thwarts the Omicron variant by expanding its venues beyond “l ‘blue island’ off Naples. For health security reasons, the picturesque small town of Sorrento, overlooking the Bay of Naples, will become the main hub where guests, most of whom this year will come from Europe for December 26-January. 2 shindig, will come together. Expected international attendees include directors Michael Radford and Terry Gilliam, who are festival regulars, coming from the UK Also from the Blighty, actor Sadie Frost making the trip to promote the UK director’s debut COVID-19 feature Kirsty Bell’s “A bird flew in,” having its international premiere. Bell will receive the festival’s European Breakout Director of the Year award. Italian premieres include the apocalyptic Christmas film “Silent Night”, starring Keira Knightley; the western “The Last Son” by Tim Sutton, starring Heather Graham and Sam Worthington; and New York-based Turkish director Mustafa Ozgun’s drama “COVID19 – Ground Zero”, produced by Donald Kushner. Also expected are “Gossip Girl” star Ed Westwick, model and actor Mădălina Ghenea (“House of Gucci”), director Bille August and, from the United States, Bobby Moresco and Paul Haggis. Elizabeth Hurley, winner of Capri Person of the Year, won’t be there, but organizers say Richard Dreyfuss was honored on December 13 in Rome with the festival’s Capri Legend Award. “This year, we are sailing in the [COVID] crisis while broadening our horizons, ”said Pascal Vicedomini, founder and chef of the Capri Hollywood fest. He is proud that this year’s closing ceremony is taking place at the 18th-century Teatro San Carlo in Naples, the oldest opera house in Europe. It will host performances by Israeli singer and human rights activist Noa and Italian tenor Vittorio Grigolo. Vicedomini is also pleased that several Netflix titles, including “The Power of the Dog” by Jane Campion and “The Hand of God” by Paolo Sorrentino, who is the Italian international Oscar contender, will be screened as part of their campaign. rewards. The closing gala will see Neapolitan actor Toni Servillo, who stars in “Hand of God” – and also has lead roles in two other recently released photos from Venice, Mario Martone’s “King of Laughter” and “The Inner Cage” by Leonardo Di Costanzo – celebrated with a career award. A tribute will also be paid to the late great writer-director Lina Wertmüller, with whom Capri Hollywood had a long-standing relationship. “Lina was the first person to put her trust in me, believing from the start in my vision of Capri Hollywood; she became my lucky charm, ”said Vicedomini, who was instrumental in setting it in motion – with the help of stars such as Helen Mirren, Vanessa Redgrave and Sophia Loren – for the concerted effort that led to Wertmüller’s Honorary Oscar in 2019 and the next star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The informal shindig, which attracts industry heavyweights and stars from Hollywood and Europe – and is followed by a movie showcase in Los Angeles, Italy, April 18-24 – helps foster collaborations between the Italian and American film communities. Steven Zaillian, who came to Capri in 2019 to be honored as screenwriter of Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman”, is filming his television series “Ripley”, based on the Patricia Highsmith novels, for Showtime in Italy. Cameras shot in Capri, Sorrento and Naples, among others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2021/film/features/capri-hollywood-film-festival-omicron-hand-of-god-1235137027/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos