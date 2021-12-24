Bollywood reenacts Indian cricket triumph of 1983



Bollywood film actor Ranveer Singh (L) and former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev pose for photos during the premiere of the film ’83’, based on India’s first Cricket World Cup victory in 1983, in Mumbai

MUMBAI – The Bollywood tale of the 1983 World Cup hits theaters on Friday, recalling a stunning underdog victory that helped make India the cricketer mad nation it is today.

Captain by Kapil Dev, now considered one of the best cricketers of all time, India started the tournament in England as a rank underdog, but ended up triumphing over the West Indies in the final in a noisy Lord’s.

The victory “was the turning point in how we saw ourselves as a cricket nation, and … this incredible victory fed the veins of a country that until then had considered itself as an on and off runner. of the cricket pitch, “the Indian Express newspaper said before the release of” 83 “.

“The next morning the banner headlines were shouting ‘The Cup is Ours’, and nothing was ever the same. It was a blood rush to beat all the blood rushes,” the newspaper said. .

The first sign that India was serious came in the group stage of the tournament when Dev failed to eliminate 175 – India having been on the ropes 17-5 – against Zimbabwe.

A BBC strike that day meant he had not been filmed, but the Wisden Holy Cricket Almanac called it “one of the most spectacular rounds played in this form of cricket”.

– ‘No expectations’ –

An easy semi-final victory over a whimsical England side – featuring greats like Ian Botham, David Gower and Bob Willis – then staged the grand final against defending champions West Indies.

The West Indies had formidable fast bowlers Joel Garner, Malcolm Marshall and Michael Holding – as well as batting battleship Viv Richards.

But India sailed to victory, causing uproar in the Lord’s stands and at home.

Dev is played in “83” by Ranveer Singh, the Bollywood superstar honed his own cricket skills four hours a day for six months to play the role.

In an interview with AFP, Dev said India has been helped by being neglected.

“There was no expectation. All the media attention was on Australia, England, the West Indies, and all the pressure was on the other teams,” said the 62-year-old.

“There was no pressure on us so we were having fun … I think halfway through we all started to believe we were good enough to win the World Cup, and that’s it. that time the change took place. “

– “Never the same” –

Veteran journalist Ayaz Memon, who covered the tournament, said cricket was already popular and India won a series of tests in England in 1971 for the first time.

“But that was the unexpectedness of the triumph. Who had thought India would beat the world champions? It sparked so much passion and interest in the game in India that it was never the same again,” said Memon told AFP.

The victory also exposed cricket’s business opportunities in India, paving the way for the money-spinning spectacle that it is now.

This was also motivated by the opening of the economy and the advent of cable television in the 1990s.

“It (the victory) completely transformed the future of not only Indian cricket but also cricket as an international sport. After that India kind of became the epicenter of the cricket world,” said Memon.

Kabir Khan, who directed the new film – heavy on drama, with the song’s obligatory hyphen – admits to taking “creative liberties,” but advice from some of the original players has kept him broadly true to what s ‘happened.

“I had the ultimate luxury of making a film about a historic event where the players are always there to tell me how it went,” Khan told AFP.