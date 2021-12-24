Lead actor Vincent D’Onofrio answers (and dodges) our burning questions about Hawkeye

The king is back on his throne in Hawkeye. Yes, Vincent D’Onofrio has returned as a pivot for the first time in a three-season stint as part of Netflix’s Daredevil series.

Those who saw the Hawkeye come to an end until the end, however, will know the return wasn’t exactly a triumph for Wilson Fisk. As we left New York City for the holidays, the finale left us with more questions than answers – and the fate of the crime boss was pending.

We sat down with D’Onofrio after the finale aired to talk about everything Kingpin, from this final scene, to how this Kingpin is different from the one seen in Daredevil. We even asked about his flippant hat. No spoiler stone has been overlooked, although Marvel’s trademark approach to keeping secrets was very much in force here.

The following interview has been edited for clarity and accuracy. Spoilers for Hawkeye follow.

How and when were you first approached to reprise your role?

The beginning of the year. Kevin [Feige] called me up and asked if I would be ready to join the MCU and this show that they were about to start at some point called Hawkeye.

From your perspective, how is this Kingpin different from the one we saw in Daredevil? In the finale, he looks even more physically imposing and capable of taking damage.

His physical strength is definitely different. It’s bigger and some would say better. More like the comics.

Marvel fans want to know what this means for Daredevil in terms of canon. Is Hawkeye a continuation of this universe? Or maybe it’s a soft restart? How was it described to you?

They are doing their best to keep Daredevil in the cannon. Hawkeye is part of the canon of what we did in Daredevil.

It won’t always be 100 percent. There are a lot of connections between the points that Marvel is really good at. There are some things that we can and cannot [do], especially if we change its strength like we did.

I approach it like it’s after the Blip, everyone’s come back, and it’s the same emotionally and in terms of character. I play him exactly the way he was in Daredevil.

I’m talking about the final scene you had with Maya. Did you feel like this was the logical end point of this relationship?

If fans are familiar with Maya and Fisk’s story, this scene makes a lot of sense. If you don’t know the history between these two, that makes sense in the episode. She finds out that, if not himself, he had something to do with her father’s murder and that’s how she feels about it.

It works in the scene. It’s clearly a very good scene. Before she shoots me, you see the emotion in both of us. Hope you can tell there is this story, even if you don’t know it actually existed in the old comic book series.

The rule of thumb on TV is that if you don’t see a body, there’s a chance a character will return. Was it presented to you as a one-off thing or do you think there is enough leeway for a comeback somehow?

It is common knowledge these days that we just don’t know [what will happen next]. I could ask you the same question, you could come up with a more imaginative answer! [laughs]

i want to throw a fan theory that has made the rounds on social networks yours. This comes from Maya’s first comic book appearance, with a very similar scene where she shoots Wilson Fisk. Instead of dying, he ends up blind.

Playing this blinded Kingpin who lost everything would be a mirror of Daredevil – would playing this version of Kingpin be an interesting challenge?

I read this in the research I originally did for Daredevil. I think I read almost all of Kingpin’s races. I always thought the relationship between Maya and Kingpin was very cool – all the dad / daughter taking her under their wing of sorts. I thought all of these races were fantastic.

I don’t know how I feel about the question you asked, about him as Blind Fisk. I never really thought about it, I would have to think about it longer.

I remember it was a really cool comic. As for what we did? I have no idea.

One big question I want to ask: Did you have any say in Kingpin’s clothing?

I have a lot to do with it, so I hope people like it.

We have this amazing story, right? Like they always do with these Marvel shows, they have this amazing story that’s printed in comics and they’re all in disguise.

Especially with Fisk, he has a wide range of different ways to go with him. There are so many that we are talking about, especially at this point in his life where he is not as powerful as he was during Daredevil’s time.

I have something to do with that because they’re very collaborative at Marvel. I have to say it’s really fun working with them because they are very open and collaborative.

How did you keep things a secret? I know there were murmurs and stuff, but I always hear about fake scripts and keeping people in hooded capes on set. how was it for you?

It’s all new. I was wearing a cape on the set. I felt like Darth Vader was walking or that Death was making a movie with that black cloak and black hood. But that’s all part of the fun.

It’s actually a lot of fun trying to keep secrets like this. There are many. The good thing about having Kevin as our boss is that he makes it so that we know very little. We really don’t have to make things up. In fact, I know very little about it and it is very good.

