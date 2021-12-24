Californian Joan Didion understood Hollywood better than anyone





The prolific writer, who died on December 23 at the age of 87, was one of the great columnists of Los Angeles and the cinema.

Many Netflix viewers are catching up with actor-director Griffin Dunne’s documentary about his aunt, “Joan Didion: The Center Won’t Hold,” following news of the prolific writer’s death on December 23 in the age of 87 from the consequences of Parkinson’s disease. When President Barack Obama awarded Didion the National Humanities Medal in 2012, he called her “one of our most sophisticated and respected observers of American politics and culture.” Didion not only chronicled the New York literary scene in the 1950s and early 1960s, but artfully dissected his home state of California. After graduating from UC Berkeley, she landed a job at Vogue in New York City, where she wrote film reviews – until her end of “The Sound of Music”. After marrying Time staffer John Gregory Dunne in 1964, the couple moved to Los Angeles and became the ultimate Hollywood insider. When Didion and Dunne then moved to New York City in 1988, they had been living in Los Angeles for 24 years. Related Related Didion’s first novel “Run River” (1963) is set in his hometown of Sacramento, and his 2003 memoir, “Where I Was From,” traces his days in California. Didion and Dunne were part of the Hollywood fabric of the 70s and 80s, writing countless essays and reviews. Didion has written 19 books and, with Dunne, six screenplays, including the 1976 remake “A Star is Born” with Barbra Streisand, and Al Pacino’s vehicle “The Panic in Needle Park”. (Not produced was their much-loved Norman Mailer adaptation of “The Deer Park.”) They adapted two of their novels, Didion’s bestselling “Play It as It Lays” (1970) and Dunne’s “True Confessions” ( 1977), in Hollywood films, starring, respectively, Tuesday Weld as an actress in a B-movie and Robert De Niro as Monsignor who confronts his police brother (Robert Duvall). They knew the city better than anyone. “Los Angeles is a real culture shock when you’ve never lived there,” she told British Vogue in 1993. “The first two years you feel that little change in the way you think about things. ‘place doesn’t mean anything. Los Angeles eliminates the possibility of feeling. It’s flat. It absorbs all the light. It doesn’t give you a story. Then you start asking what something means. New York? Then you start to tell yourself what New York means as a sentimental story. “ In his famous 1973 essay in The New York Review of Books, “Hollywood: having fun” Didion called the film review a “vaporous occupation” and scorned the exterior coverage of Hollywood by New York critic Pauline Kael. “Discretion is ‘in good taste’ and discretion is also good business,” she writes, “because there are enough imponderables in Hollywood business without giving the dice to players who are too distracted to concentrate. on the action. “ Didion loved to explain how Hollywood works. “The place makes everyone a player,” she wrote. “His mind is fast, obsessive, intangible. The action itself is the art form. To read the memoirs of David O. Selznick is “to approach the spirit of really making an image, a spirit not of collaboration but of armed conflict in which an antagonist has a contract assuring him of nuclear capacity. “. Didion and Dunne’s enthusiastic participation in the LA social scene fueled their writing. At their homes in Broad Beach and Brentwood, the couple hosted dinners with “an incredible collection of people,” Griffin Dunne told me, “from the world of film and journalism and cops and homicide detectives and prosecutors. and movie stars, ”including the likes of Mike Nichols, Candice Bergen, Warren Beatty and Barbra Streisand as well as their own young actor-carpenter, Harrison Ford. Didion not only spent time with rock stars Janis Joplin and Jim Morrison, but also made dinner for one of Charles Manson’s wives. Many of these encounters ended in his famous books “Slouching Toward Bethlehem” (1968) and “The White Album” (1979), as well as his descriptions of the highways of LA and the winds of Santa Ana: “The wind shows us to what an edge that we are. Register: Stay up to date with the latest movie and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

