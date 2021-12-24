Five Joan Didion Movies You Can Stream Right Now

This place makes everyone a gamer, Joan Didion sniped Hollywood, nine years after she and her husband, John Gregory Dunne left Manhattan to make their fortune as a team of writers.

When the newly married magazine editors threw the dice on a career change in 1964, neither had even read a script, let alone written one. Luckily, one drunken night in Beverly Hills, they spotted a TV actor throwing one at his girlfriend. They stole it, illustrated how its story was pieced together, and resolved that unlike that drunkard and unlike the drunks they admired, such as Dorothy Parker and F. Scott Fitzgerald, who had been jaded about of the dream factory that they would never let Los Angeles lose their temper.

How difficult could Hollywood be? Didion had a regular gig as a movie critic for Vogue, where she championed teeny-bopper beach flicks (All Plot is Incidental; Most is Surf) and criticized The Sound of Music for being a musical, a genre she found insulting. (Think you can have me with some big Technicolor chrysanthemums, think again.) Meanwhile, Dunnes’ clinical interest in the movie industry would soon translate into his landmark non-fiction book, The Studio, which covered, among other things, how a 20th Century Fox publicist whipped up 1967’s Doctor Dolittle in an awards race where he won nine Oscar nominations despite poor reviews.

Yet Didion and Dunnes’ enrichment program was not as easy to implement as they had hoped. In 25 years, the couple have only seen their names credited on the big screen six times. Didion has vowed to protect his Hollywood heart. She never bet more optimism than she could afford to lose. But screenwriting was meant to give him the freedom to write serious art, without wasting his time on endless unpaid draft revisions.