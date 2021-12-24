Anil Kapoor birthday special: this is what makes the Bollywood person a “Jhakka” person

It was in 1971 that Anil Kapoor first faced the camera. You Payal Mein Geet ‘as a child artist. Unfortunately, the film never saw the light of day. For the schoolboy, the incident in particular may have turned out to be disappointing, but it surely motivated him to work harder and eventually carve out his own place in the entertainment world.Anil Kapoor celebrates his 65th birthday! Arjun Kapoor transforms images of his Jhakkas Chachu to wish him and it’s hilarious.

Today he is 65 and has a huge job. His children – Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor are in the same industry and proudly follow his heritage, but the Bollywood "Jhakkas" actor can give them a lot of bang for their buck any day. On his birthday, let's take a moment to shed some light on his qualities that make him not only a versatile actor but also a "Jhakkas" person.

1. Never hesitate to work in multi-stars

There are a lot of players in the industry who are not open to working in stars. Fortunately, Anil Kapoor is not one of them. Based on his filmography, it’s safe to say that he has no qualms about sharing screen space with another hero. ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Karma’, ‘Om Jai Jagadish’, ‘Welcome’, ‘Race’, ‘Total Dhamaal’ and ‘Pagalpanti’ among others are proof of this. His upcoming film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ is also a multi-starrer. He will feature him alongside Varun Dhawan.

Apart from the multi-stars, Anil Kapoor does not hesitate to make cameos in films. How to forget the ‘Taal’ of Subhash Ghai and the ‘Mann’ of Indra Kumar. With the two romantic dramas, Anil Kapoor has shown that he can have a huge impact on audiences despite his less onscreen presence.

2. Adept at versatility

There is hardly any genre left that Anil Kapoor hasn’t tried. Whether it’s romance, drama, action or comedy, Anil Kapoor has it all. With ‘Woh Saat Din’, ‘Tezaab’, ‘Lamhe’ and ‘1942: A Love Story’, Anil Kapoor has repeatedly unleashed his romantic side in front of the camera.

Special thanks to his film ‘1942: A Love Story’ for giving us an evergreen romantic song called ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa’. The song was beautifully illustrated about him and Manisha Koraila. Later, in 2019, the iconic song was recreated for his daughter Sonam Kapoor’s film.

3. Family oriented

Family comes first! And that’s what Anil Kapoor swears by. Born of the late Surinder Kapoor and Nirmal Kapoor, Anil Kapoor is a complete family man. Despite a busy work schedule, he always made sure to make time for his family.

Apparently he almost missed one of his new shows because he didn’t want to miss the release of his son, Harshvardhan Kapoor’s first film, ‘Mirzya’. He also believes in celebrating festivals together. Every year, Anil Kapoor organizes Karwa Chauth and Diwali parties for his family members in his residence. In the age of social media, he doesn’t even hesitate to express his love for his family members on social media.

4. Fitness enthusiast

Age is just a number, and Anil Kapoor rightly proved it. At 65, Anil Kapoor, who suffers from an Achilles tendon problem, has shown us that you cannot take your health for granted. From sprinting to cycling, jumping and boxing, he does everything to keep him in shape and stay in shape. Many wonder how it has been the reverse of aging. Without a doubt, it is his disciplined lifestyle that plays a big role behind his youthfulness and eternal glow on his face.

