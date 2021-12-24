Actor Kingpin opens up about his fate in Hawkeye, doesn’t understand the watch





At this point, the cat is out of the bag, and it’s common knowledge that Netflixs Daredevil has moved into the MCU in a more official capacity than when it was still airing, given that Kingpin, Wilson Fisk, s ‘is introduced to Hawkeye as the main antagonist behind it all. This role is still played by Vincent DOnofrio, who confirms that yes, he is still the same Kingpin from Daredevil, but after the coup he lost some of his power over the city and he tries to get it back. But to discuss further, we have to get into spoiler territory for the final. In one interview with Deadline, DOnofrio plays the idiot on his fate after being apparently shot at point blank range by Maya / Echo, or he’s really unsure if he survives: I hope he’s not dead, said DOnofrio. I am with the fans, I want to continue to play this role. My hope is that we continue. DOnofrio goes on to say that he didn’t expect Daredevil to be canceled when it did, right after his excellent third season which featured Kingpin at his best, and he wants to continue playing the role. He was taken aback by the call to return for Hawkeye, but all the rumors pointed to the idea that Kingpin in theory should show off the Echo standalone show. And further rumbles are that the Daredevil could return to the MCU in its entirety, especially now that (No Way Home spoilers) Matt Murdoch appeared in the last Spider-Man movie a few days after Kingpins reappeared. Something big is happening with regard to this property and this cast. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> However, maybe they really didn’t tell DOnofrio what was going on. He would only have to watch the comics to know that Kingpin survives an identical scene with Echo, though he then becomes blinded with both eyes as a result, an ironic connection to his nemesis, Daredevil. Whether they go this route or not, nobody’s guessing, but given that the shooting happened off-screen and it would be a bit ridiculous to bring Kingpin back for an episode, just to kill him, I absolutely believe that ‘he’s still alive, and see him again. Finally, DOnofrio seems rather confused about a key plot point in Hawkeye: The Watch. While fans have made the connection that the SHIELD Watch belonged to Laura, Clint’s wife, implying that she was Agent 19 / Mockingbird, DOnofrio doesn’t quite understand why Kingpin wanted her so badly: I try to understand like everyone else, he said. I’m in the same boat: I really need more information. So it seems likely that there are a couple of ways we can see Kingpin again: Hawkeye season 2, Echo season 1, or some sort of retaliation from Daredevil as the series itself. I wouldn’t worry about it. He will be back. Follow me on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe to my free weekly content summary newsletter, God rolls. Pick up my sci-fi novels on Herokiller Series and The Terrestrials trilogy.

