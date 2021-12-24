Kareena Kapoor reveals Saif Ali Khan stayed in hotel after being diagnosed with covid; will shower Jeh, Taimur with kisses now | Bollywood





Kareena Kapoor, in a new Instagram post, confirmed that she had tested negative for Covid-19. The actor then thanked his family, team and fans for their support. She sent a special shout out to her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, who was locked in a hotel room while she battled Covid. I tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my dear sister for being our anchor point through this nightmare. My best friend Amrita, we made it. My dear friends and family, my Poonie, Naina and everyone for praying. My fans for your DMs. The BMC for being so amazing and fast. SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs to be the best, wrote. Mentioning Saif, Kareena added, And finally my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room … away from his family. Merry Christmas everyone, be careful! Ok bye, gotta kiss my babies like never before. Earlier today, ANI reported that Kareena had also tested negative for the new variant of Covid-19 Omicron. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s genome sequencing report for Omicron is negative: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, ANI tweeted. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Says Saif Ali Khan Spoils Taimur A Lot: It Annoys Me Sometimes Kareena had tested positive after attending an intimate meeting earlier this month. His house was immediately sealed. Her close friend Amrita Arora was also diagnosed with Covid-19 the same day. Shortly after Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Shanaya Kapoor also tested positive for the virus. While in lockdown, Kareena shared a few photos to give insight into her quarantine. One of those photos was of Saif paying him a visit from a distance. In the photo, he was seen standing on top of a building with a hot drink in his hand. Okay, we’re still in love back in Corona’s time. Don’t forget guys !!! It’s lurking, she captioned the photo. Due to her quarantine, Kareena was also forced to miss Taimur’s birthday. However, on occasion, she took to Instagram and shared an old video of Taimur trying to walk, wishing him his fifth birthday.

