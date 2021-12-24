Seeing late co-star Willie Garson on ‘SATC’ reboot killed me





“And Just Like That …”, the sequel to the limited series “Sex and the City” currently airing on HBO Max was a pleasure to watch, but there was also a layer of sadness: one of its regulars, Willie Garson, died in September. For Mario Cantone, who played Garson’s character husband, Anthony, seeing him onscreen was particularly “bittersweet”. Willie Garson (Stanford) and Mario Cantone (Anthony) in “And just like that …” HBO Max “It was very difficult to watch,” Cantone, 62, told TODAY Friday, noting that he had watched the premiere with her husband. “Watching my friend Willie Garson with me in one particular scene killed me, I lost him. I miss him a lot.” Garson, who played Carrie’s BFF Stanford Blatch on the series, started out in a loaded and antagonistic role with Anthony de Cantone, but the two eventually fell in love and married in the follow-up films. In “It,” we are told that Blatch abruptly dumps her husband and travels to Asia to manage a rising TikTok star. Carrie learns the news via a letter, in which he writes that “by the time you read this, I’ll be in Tokyo.” Garson in “And just like that …” HBO Max Garson died in September of pancreatic cancer at the age of 57. Anthony and Carrie have a moment on the show where he tells her, “I don’t understand, we were so happy.” Meanwhile, Cantone said, “We all just huddled up to each other and loved each other and went on and did it with him in our hearts. It was hard to watch but we kept going, there’s been a lot of rewrites and (showrunner) Michael Patrick King is brilliant … It was a good time, it was a bittersweet moment. “ Kathie Lee Gifford, Willie Garson, Mario Cantone and Hoda Kotb in TODAY in 2012. Peter Kramer / TODAY That aside, Cantone said he really enjoys getting together with all the “Sex” people. “It felt like time hadn’t passed, really. Because I loved them all and there’s no one to work with better… It was scary at first because I was I said, ‘Who is this guy again?’ “Cantone chuckled. “(Anthony) is similar to me. He does a few more peaks than I do, especially at this time of life because I’m too tired to do a lot more peaks.”

