Kim Kardashian: dropping her kids to spend Christmas with Pete Davidson?

As you’ve almost certainly heard by now, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are dating.

News of the couple is pretty much unmissable these days as tabloids and social media users obsess over one of the most unexpected celebrity couples in recent memory.

It’s bad news if you’re Kanye West, who still seems determined to win Kim back.

But if you’re a fan of romance and unlikely couples, well, to paraphrase Pete’s mate SNL weird Stefon, this story has all:

Kim and Pete have gone beyond the usual relationship milestones in recent weeks.

First off, Davidson spent his birthday with Kim at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home.

Soon after, Kim met Pete’s mother and sister while on a trip to Staten Island.

Needless to say, these two evolve quite quickly, and what was once considered by outsiders to be the occasional rebound adventure is now taken seriously as a real relationship.

Pete probably isn’t the post-Kanye partner that most fans have come to expect from Kim, but he’s clearly the one she wants.

For many, the surprise comes not only from the fact that these two are an element, but how quickly they seem to be progressing.

In fact, several Kim fans have expressed concerns that she and Pete are moving. too much quickly.

Some have even gone so far as to assume that Kim moved to Staten Island in order to spend more time with her new boyfriend.

Obviously, this is a ridiculous proposition for a number of reasons:

On the one hand, Kim has a life in Los Angeles, where she is a mother of four, owner of several businesses and aspiring lawyer.

So she probably won’t be uprooting for a man anytime soon.

On top of that, if Kim ever moves to the New York City area, you can be sure that she won’t be relocating to Staten Island.

Don’t be offended, Staten Islanders!

We’re sure you have a lot to offer, but Kim is literally a billionaire.

The more candle-lit parts of Manhattan are probably a bit faster.

Once the Internet is installed, “Kim abandons her children for the biggest budget of all the boroughs!” controversy, a new question arose:

Kim and Pete will they spend Christmas together?

This one shouldn’t be a big deal either, but the social media trolls did their thing, claiming to be concerned that Kim might traumatize her kids by bringing in a new man for the holidays, especially so soon after. her divorce.

Fortunately, the people of People magazine put an end to the madness by offering a definitive answer to the overarching question of whether or not Kim’s children should open gifts in the presence of a skinny tattooed brother.

So now you breathe easy, folks – it looks like Kim and Pete are going not spending time together on December 25th.

“She had a good trip to New York,” an insider close to the situation told the magazine.

“Pete took Kim to some of his favorite places. She had fun. Kim is celebrating Christmas with the kids and won’t be seeing Pete.”

But if you thought that meant these two might be entering a period of reflection, think again!

“He’s so in love with her and it’s always ‘my girlfriend’ here and ‘my girlfriend’ there,” the source said of Pete’s infatuation with Kim.

“He’s exactly what Kim needed after her divorce, someone to make her laugh and just have fun with,” the insider added.

“The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete was the best antidote.”

Hilariously, these two have yet to publicly acknowledge that they are dating.

Although they have have entered the phase of being ready to publicly joke about their relationship in a sneaky, winking way.

During her recent appearance on Bari Weiss’ podcast, Kim was asked to name her favorite SNL member chat.

“What a setup. What a setup, Bari,” Kardashian joked.

“Do you know who it is.”

Likewise, Pete appeared on Seth Meyers’ late night show a few weeks ago, and he teased viewers with a major announcement.

“I want to address something,” Meyers said.

“I feel like I want to confirm if it’s real or a rumor. It’s something you’ve read a lot in the press.”

“I wanted to talk about it because there are a lot of people I walk past, people whispering at me and glaring at me. But it’s true,” Davison replied.

“I have a show on Tubi coming out.”

So yeah, Kim and Pete are more than just friends with perks, but they’re not quite to the point where they’re ready to tell the world they’re officially dating.

The reason for this hesitation is not clear.

Maybe Kim is hoping to spare Kanye’s feelings.

Either way, the important thing is that Kim overshadowed Kourtney’s relationship with Travis Barker, cementing her place as the most famous sister once again.