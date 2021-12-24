Boba Fett, the intergalactic mysterious man





For many viewers, Star Wars is synonymous with characters like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, embodiments of the heroism and villainy whose actions have guided the course of this long-running fantasy series. Then there are the Star Wars fans whose admiration runs a little deeper, to the rank of secondary characters whose intentions are not so easy to categorize and whose screen time can be measured in a matter of minutes. Let’s take the case of Boba fett, an armored mercenary introduced to most moviegoers in the Star Wars sequel in 1980, The empire strikes back. In that film, he only appeared in a few scenes, as an accessory to Vaders’ plot to lure Skywalker into a fateful showdown. Fett resurfaced in Return of the Jedi (1983), in which he experienced a rapid and mortifying demise. (Or that’s what it seemed.)

Despite this, Fett holds a unique place in the collective psyche of Star Wars enthusiasts, who have spent years imagining his other exploits and building iconography around his austere masked face.

Now, after decades of books, games, toys, and other merchandise that have helped keep the Boba Fett cult alive, the character will be the protagonist of his own Star Wars tale. Boba Fett’s book, a series of seven episodes which will begin on December 29 on Disney +, charts a new course for him after the events of Return of the Jedi. For the people who make Star Wars and the people who consume it, the culmination of Fetts’ cultural journey from a peripheral gamer to an important figure in the franchise is both validating and a little confusing. For many, Fetts ‘rise exemplifies how Star Wars has evolved over the course of its history, telling more types of stories and giving more characters their moments in the limelight, even though Fetts’ particular appeal is imbued with mystery and its identity defined mainly by reluctance and actions implied but never shown. It’s not so much the things Boba Fett does in the movies as the things Boba Fett at fact, says Charles Soule, the author of the current Star Wars comic book series.

Everyone who meets Boba Fett is either intimidated by him, takes an interest in him, or wants to use him for the toughest jobs possible, Soule explained. He has this incredibly vivid place in the Star Wars galaxy outside of his screen appearances. Boba Fett owes its origins to a number of accidents and hazards. After the meteoric success of Star Wars in 1977, its writer and director, George Lucas, began to prepare a sequel. Among the characters he envisioned was a new and improved class of Stormtroopers employed by the infamous Empire. Joe johnston, the future filmmaker who was art director on The Empire Strikes Back, worked with concept artist Ralph McQuarrie to design the costumes for these super-troopers, creating armor and a helmet with a narrow visor. Johnston, who went on to direct films like Jumanji and Captain America: The First Avenger, said Lucas had scaled back his plans due to budget issues. George said we can’t afford an army of super-troopers, but we’ve got this new costume, Johnston recalls. He said: Let’s make him a bounty hunter. OK, that sounds cool.

Under Lucas’s direction, Johnston fine-tuned the new character, drawing inspiration from the unnamed stranger played by Clint Eastwood in Sergio Leones’ spaghetti westerns. The bounty hunters’ armor has been given weathered colors and bumps suggesting its past conflicts. (He was also briefly given a serape until it was determined that he was interfering with his weapons.) Boba Fett was born.

He was neither a hero nor a villain, Johnston said. You could hire Boba Fett to do the job you wanted him to do. According to Pete Vilmur, Lucasfilm’s fan relations manager, Boba Fett made his public debut in September 1978. during a county parade in San Anselmo, California, where he was eclipsed by Darth Vader. Fett also appeared as an animated character later that fall, in the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, a poorly received television program that was never rebroadcast. A promotional offer aimed at Star Wars toy collectors allowed them to send for a Boba Fett action figure before he appeared in the movies. Nothing about the life or history of the characters has been revealed. For people who weren’t growing up around this time, it’s hard to understand how hungry we were for information about Star Wars, said Jon Favreau, creator of The Book of Boba Fett and the Disney + series. from which she came, The Mandalorian. You would buy magazines with photos, he says. You would buy the toys and play with them. By the time Boba Fett appeared on screen, we felt like we already knew him. Fett has been seen, sparingly, in The Empire Strikes Back, including a scene where he stands among a group of bounty hunters that Vader has gathered to hunt down rascal Han Solo. Vader chooses Fett for a brief instruction: no disintegration. (As you wish, Fett mumbles in response.)

This interaction alone was enough to spark the imaginations of many Star Wars viewers. You say to yourself, OK, why is this the guy Darth Vader, the creme de la crème of the tough guys, picked? What’s so special about him? said Soule. In Return of the Jedi, a temporarily blinded Solo accidentally triggered Fetts’ jetpack, sending the bounty hunter crashing into the side of a barge and then into a Sarlacc monster. But even the apparent death of the characters couldn’t lessen his fans’ enthusiasm for him. With no more Star Wars movies on the horizon, Fetts admirers have continued to speculate on the identity of the never-before-seen man beneath that intimidating armor. With Boba Fett, less is more, Vilmur said. Things are hidden and unknown. We fill in the shadows with our own ideas of who he might be and what he’s capable of. Jonathan Kasdan, a son of Empire Strikes Back screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan, said Boba Fett elicits lasting fascination by combining familiar visuals and narratives into one character. It merges all of these genres, crime film, western, samurai, medieval legend into one iconic picture, said Kasdan, who wrote the spinoff movie Solo: A Star Wars Story with his father.

I could intellectualize it endlessly, Kasdan said. But the flip side was that it was a fantastic action figure.

Other cartoons, comics, short stories, and novels licensed by Lucasfilm over the years have continued to fill Fetts’ past adventures; others have provided accounts in which the character escaped the monster Sarlacc and continued his work as a mercenary. And as production of the Star Wars films resumed, Fett continued to make his way there. The character received another brief appearance added in a 1997 reissue of the original film, now titled Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope. A 2002 prequel film, Star Wars: Episode II Attack of the Clones, established that young Boba (played by Daniel Logan) was both the son and a clone another formidable soldier for hire called Jango Fett (Temuera Morrison). The Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, which debuted in 2008, has provided more details on early childhood of Bobas.

We wanted to dig deeper into what made him the character we saw later in Empire, said Dave Filoni, writer, director and executive producer of Clone Wars. Once his father was killed by a Jedi, it changed him dramatically. You realized that he would like to mirror his father become his father and take his armor. Soule, the author of the comic, said that compared to other Star Wars characters whose life stories were almost entirely filled by the films, Boba Fett still had many unexplored areas in his personal history. There are characters that we’ve seen a lot, and it’s hard to find the places where there’s still a lot of capital left, he said. Then there are characters whose bank accounts haven’t been pulled much. There is a lot of capital left in Boba Fetts’ account. But Boba Fett’s popularity among the creators of Star Wars means that not everyone who wants him can have a piece of him. Kasdan said that while he would have liked to feature the character in Solo, Lucasfilm told him that Boba was still off limits because he was in development elsewhere. The studios’ initial efforts to create a Boba Fett film were unsuccessful. But when Favreau and his collaborators began designing The Mandalorian, which premiered in 2019, they found themselves irresistibly drawn to a bounty hunter protagonist who lived by a personal code and wore armor similar to Boba Fetts. As Favreau explained: We tried to reconnect with the roots of what inspired George. A Mandalorian character lends itself to simple storytelling, in the spirit of the westerns so popular on television in my father’s generation.

After another enigmatic cameo of little more than a cape and a pair of boots in the first season of The Mandalorian, Boba Fett (now played by Morrison) returned to the series the following year. The show’s second season finale set up the story of Boba Fett’s book, on which Favreau and Filoni are screenwriters, directors and executive producers. (When asked if the new series would explain how Boba Fett survived his encounter with the Sarlacc, Filoni replied: It’s so much more exciting to see how it all plays out than to explain it.) Favreau, who directed Iron Man’s first two films for Marvel, said the interdependence of that studio’s cinematic universe has accustomed viewers to seeing characters from the same franchise making appearances at several different properties. He added that Star Wars is something the audience is just as much a part of as what you put out as a filmmaker. The narrative push to provide Boba Fett with an established identity and a story that explains his motivations hasn’t thrilled all Star Wars fans.

I would never have shown his face, Johnston said. I never would have had an actor underneath where he takes the headphones off and you see who it is. I think that eliminates a lot of the mystery. Before that helmet comes off, it can be anyone. But Filoni said streaming TV has taught viewers to expect all branches of a story to be available to them the moment they sit down to watch part of it. Compared to the first time he saw Star Wars in a movie theater, Filoni said: They can watch A New Hope, hear Obi-Wan talk about the Clone Wars, and they’re only a seesaw away from watching it. I left the theater on my way, daddy, how come you brought me to the fourth? Why did we miss the first three?

