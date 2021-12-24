The 8 best Bollywood car chases of all time





The Bollywood action defies all the laws of gravity, but there’s no denying that the car chase scenes are absolutely thrilling to watch! Here are some of the best.





Whether it’s an Akshay Kumar action flick or back-to-back movies like Dhoom 2 or Race 2, car chases are an inevitable part of B-town movies. Bollywood films have thrilled their fans with adventurous and gravity-defying car chases. When Bollywood movies include car chases, they generally ignore the laws of physics while still being fun to watch! Let’s look at some of the most popular car chases in Bollywood. Kick What’s most interesting about this movie is that it had the longest car chase in Bollywood history. It’s also by far the most action-packed car chase. Salman jumps between buildings, does cartwheels, and runs in the cycle. On the other hand, the police in the cars could not catch the target while they were on their bikes. Photo credit: wallpapercave.com Sivaji It’s nice to see Rajnikanth’s drive-in rendezvous end with a car chase. Moreover, it is worth mentioning that this car chase is the best challenge of gravity and the laws of physics. All we can say is that the characters are involved in some pretty weird and crazy action! Photo credit: wallpapercave.com Race 2 From the first film itself, the film establishes that car chases will be a part of every sequel. In the second part, the car chase involved driving at lightning speed through rush hour traffic with a bomb attached under the car. Additionally, you have Saif Ali Khan crawling around and hanging onto the back of the car to try and deactivate the bomb. Chic! Photo credit: wallpapercave.com Cursed 2 The first sequel in the Dhoom series also featured a pretty good car chase. However, the second sequel had more realism. In short, the execution was brilliant. The chase started with Hrithik Roshan on roller skates and ended smoothly on a bicycle. The bike chase in Dhoom 2 is one of the most successful in Bollywood. Photo credit: wallpapercave.com Ra a It should be mentioned that the car chase at Ra One has been the best use of technology. How? ‘Or’ What? Well, he was using two robots after all! The hunt included the figures fighting in the sky and the cars flying overhead. It looked like a car chase straight out of a Hollywood movie. Photo credit: wallpapercave.com Singham Singham is a super cop and the king of car chases and gravity-defying action scenes. In almost all of the sequels, you’ll notice a car chase scene that ends with Singham winning. With Singham, Rohit Shetty proves that no one can organize a car chase like him! Photo credit: wallpapercave.com Khiladi 420 In the car chase sequence at Khiladi 420, you can see vehicles bombing and flying everywhere. Plus, the flying cars that magically appear on the course make the chase extraordinary! Photo credit: www.youtube.com Utta Punjab One of the first scenes in the film was the chase between Tommy Singh and members of his music company. The car chase scene did a great job of giving the movie the right pace. Additionally, the chase gave a fitting introduction to the character of Tommy Singh. Photo credit: wallpapercave.com 0 comments In terms of staging fantastic chases, Bollywood is not far behind. Which of these car chases impressed you the most? For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our Youtube channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.carandbike.com/news/the-8-best-bollywood-chases-of-all-time-2669449 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos