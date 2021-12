Hugh Jackman praises the swing actor in “The Music Man”

Broadway’s “The Music Man” took off last Thursday with a “swing actor”. Two-time Tony Award-winning Hugh Jackman used a few moments of Thursday’s premiere to thank his co-star for the night, and got a little “emotional” doing so. Jackman, 53, plays the charming crook Harold Hill in Meredith Wilson’s ragtime musical, opposite Sutton Foster, 46, as benevolent piano teacher Marian. But when Foster, 46, suddenly became unavailable for the show’s fourth preview, stunt double Kathy Voytko intervened with less than eight hours’ notice, Jackman revealed in a post-show speech in which he thanked many of the show’s swing actors. Swing actors can learn half a dozen or more roles so they can replace them at any time. Jackman explained that Voytko was told at noon on Thursday that she would be covering Foster and at 1 p.m. she was rehearsing for her starring tour as Marian. “It’s not just happening here, but all over Broadway,” Jackman explained, in images captured by actress Katherine Winter and shared on Facebook. “It’s a time we’ve never known. Were in our fourth preview, was just kind of a learning curve, so swings and liners didn’t have a chance to learn. Amid the current East Coast coronavirus outbreak, which has hit New York hard this week, several Broadway shows have halted production in the absence of a healthy crew, including Lin-Manuel Mirandas “Hamilton “, Disneys” Aladdin “and Alanis Morissettes” Shredded Little Pill. However, there was no mandate to stop the performances as Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, said on Monday that they “have the correct information that says it is safe to open for the cast, crew and audience. “ She added: “If we don’t feel safe, we won’t play that day.” With several swings of ‘The Music Man’ by his side, the ‘X-Men’ star continued, “They watch from the corner of a room as we rehearse, while we practice over and over again. They don’t. ‘just watch and write notes, then five hours before the performance, they are told: “By the way, you’ve got a wig fitting, go ahead!” “I’m emotional because it humiliates their courage, their brilliance, their dedication, their talent. The swings, the liners, they’re the foundation of Broadway, ”he concluded as the crowd shouted and applauded. Voytko had tears in her eyes as she and her colleagues rocked the applause. “Take it from me,” Jackman joked. “Real superheroes don’t wear capes.”

