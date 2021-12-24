Bollywood Roundup: Ranveer Singh, Neena Gupta, Tiger Shroff and more …

Ranveer shares adorable photo of his mother with the 1983 World Cup

Bombay– Ranveer Singh, who plays Kapil Dev in ’83’, shared a photo of his mother Anju Bhavnani holding the World Cup which the Indian skipper and his vice-captain, Mohinder Amarnath, won on June 25, 1983, at Lord’s.

Ranveer took to his Instagram and captioned the photo, “Um jeet gaye, mom! (ps: this is the real mug!) # ThisIs83 # 83TheFilm @ 83thefilm (sic). “

Ranveer actor Harrdy Sandhu, who plays Madan Lal in ’83’, commented with heart emojis below the photo.

Actress Richa Chadha also took to the comments section and wrote, “Jeet gaye! Thank you for this historic film. Thanks also for waiting in theaters for this one. It’s a sixer !!! ” She was referring to the long time “83” was on hold because its directors wanted the movie to only hit theaters.

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter and columnist Shweta Bachchan commented: “Adorable”.

Neena Gupta and Kapil Dev make surprise appearances in ’83’

Bombay– Actress Neena Gupta stars as Rajkumari Lal Nikhanj, Kapil Dev’s mother, in ’83’. Ironically, her daughter’s father, Sir Viv Richards, was Kapil’s pet peeve at the 1983 World Cup.

The film has another surprise: Kapil Dev makes an appearance as an audience member who retrieves the ball after a shot from Ranveer Singh, who plays the cricket legend in the film. The character played by Kapil exclaims: “Good job, Kapil!”

The Indian cricket team, led by Kapil Dev, faced the mighty West Indies in the 1983 World Cup final. Neena Gupta dated West Indies hitting legend Sir Viv, who was a member of the team. of the 1983 Caribbean led by Sir Clive Lloyd, who was then considered invincible, having won the first two World Cups.

In the final, Sir Viv scored 33 points on 28 balls with a strike rate of 117.85 before being caught spectacularly by Kapil on a delivery from Madan Lal. Earlier when India was playing he proved costly with the ball – conceding eight points in the lone and only more than he played.

Neena Gupta and Sir Viv started dating in the late 1980s and their daughter, Masaba Gupta, is a leading Indian fashion designer and also an actress who debuted with the Netflix original, “Masaba Masaba. “.

Neena wrapped up her portion of filming for the film in December 2019.

Tiger Shroff releases special ‘Ganapath’ poster

Bombay– Action star Tiger Shroff shared the special poster for his film, “Ganapath,” setting the ball rolling for the film’s countdown, which will hit theaters after one year on December 23, 2022.

Tiger took to his Instagram to share the poster for the countdown movement as he captioned the asset: “Taiyyar Rehnaa !!! God ke Aashirwad Se Janta ko Milne Aa Rela Hai #Ganapath Next Christmas in theaters near from home! # 23rdDecember # 1YearToGanapath “.

The movement poster features Tiger in his habit of performing stunts with a chiseled body. Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff commented under the video, “Nobody does it like you No f ****** body.”

“Ganapath” is a dystopian thriller movie directed by Vikas Bahl (Queen, 2014), which also stars Kriti Sanon and boasts high octane action sequences choreographed by international stunt directors. The film, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani, has almost reached the finish line in London after a busy schedule.

Arjun Kapoor’s hilarious birthday wish for Anil Kapoor goes viral

Bombay– Actor Arjun Kapoor shared a rib-tickling birthday message for his uncle and actor Anil Kapoor’s birthday and called it a “storehouse of youth” and “everlasting beauty.”

The “Sandeep Aur Pinky Daraar” actor took to his Instagram account and shared a series of photos hilariously comparing his age progression to that of Anil, with the senior actor staying young throughout.

He captioned the photos: “Young ka Khazana Joshila Jawaani ka Namuna Sirf Evergreen hi nahin, Aisi Eternal beauty kabhi dekhi hi nahin he ages like fine wine and makes all the other actors whine Din-b-din young hote rehte hain toh inka kya kasoor, This is the curious case of Anil Kapoor! PS: Happy birthday to my chachu Jhakkas. What a beach! “

Arjun’s other uncle, Sanjay Kapoor, responded with laughing emojis in the comments section. Casting director of the YRF camp, Shanoo Sharma also commented on “Best”.

Arjun and Anil are known for their brilliant camaraderie as they don’t mind mocking each other in a friendly way, which is why their chemistry went so well in ‘Mubarakan’, which marked their first on-screen collaboration.

Akshay Kumar: I never worry about pressure at work

Bombay– Over the course of his more than three-decade run in Hindi cinema, superstar Akshay Kumar has been a part of numerous blockbusters and has produced several iconic characters.

However, the National-Award-winning actor doesn’t think about bothering himself with the idea of ​​competing with himself and says he wants to make movies with simplicity and not with complications.

Akshay has given unforgettable movie characters such as Raju from ‘Hera Pheri’, Raj Malhotra from ‘Aitraaz’, Makrand “Mac” Godbhole from ‘Garam Masala’, Happy Singh from ‘Singh is Kinng’, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi from ‘Sooryavanshi ‘and Sajjad Ali Khan from his latest release’ Atrangi Re ‘to name a few of a bag full of hits and misses.

Does it get urgent to climb higher in the game every time it appears on screen?

Akshay in a conversation with IANS said, “No, I don’t have any sort of thing that… For me, I have no burden… I don’t think about it. There is no pressure. I don’t want to think about it too… I just want to think about what kind of films I would do in the future, what tomorrow I have to go to, what role I do. I just wanna think about it. I want to make films with simplicity and not with complications.

Akshay has his calendars full or next year. The 54-year-old star has several consecutive releases such as “Prithviraj”, “Bachchan Pandey”, “Raksha Bandhan”, “Ram Setu” and “OMG 2: Oh My God! 2 ‘.

“I feel great, I have about 5-6 movies next year and I don’t know how I would do it,” Akshay said.

“Atrangi Re” was released digitally on Disney + Hostar. (IANS)