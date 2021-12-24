Musician accuses Sex and the City actor Chris Noth of assault in 2002

Disclaimer: The story contains explicit language.

New York musician charged on Thursday Sex and the cityActor Chris Noth groped her almost 20 years ago and threatened to ruin her career if she told anyone about their meeting.

Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile laid the charge following a Hollywood Journalist Storypublished on December 16, according to which two women, whose real names they did not reveal, had accused Noth of sexual assault in 2004 and 2015.

Noth called the claims “categorically false.”

Representatives for the actor made no comment Thursday on the accusations by Gentile, who spoke at a Zoom press conference with lawyer Gloria Allred.

Lisa Gentile, presented Thursday at a press conference on Zoom with her lawyer Gloria Allred, accuses Noth of having groped her in 2002. (Facebook / Gloria Allred)

Gentile said she met Noth in 1998 at a New York City restaurant they frequented. One night in 2002, the actor offered to drive her home and asked to see her apartment, she said.

Gentile said that Noth had kissed her, “forcibly pulled” her to him and started to squeeze her breasts.

“I grabbed his hands with my hands and tried to stop him,” she said.

Gentile said Noth pushed his hands towards his penis as well.

“I finally managed to push them away, pull myself out of his grip and scream, ‘No, I don’t want that.'”

She said Noth “stormed out” and called her the next day, saying he would “ruin her career” if she told someone about what had happened.

Noth, 67, is known for playing Mr. Big, Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw’s recurring romantic partner, on the HBO TV series. Sex and the city and the new suite And just like that.

Noth said the encounters detailed in The Hollywood Reporter were consensual and “no always means no, that’s a line I haven’t crossed.”

Parker and his co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis said in a statement Monday that they were “deeply saddened” by the allegations against Noth.