83 actor Jatin Sarna: Auditioned for the role of Madan Lals but happy to have played Yashpal Sharma





India is known to have two popular passions: Bollywood and cricket. Merging the two worlds, Kabir Khans 83 hit theaters today. The film chronicles the victory of Indian cricket teams at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. While Ranveer Singh has won praise for his portrayal of Kapil Dev, every actor playing Kapils Devils has managed to wow critics not only with their physical similarities, but also in their style of play. While each actor awaits the cricketers’ comments on their performance, Jatin Sarna, who plays Yashpal Sharma in 83, is sad that the batsman passed away earlier this year.

Sharing that he was heartbroken when he heard the news of Yashpals passing, Jatin said I was broken in every way and not because I was playing him. I saw the team and the unit they have. I felt hurt that one of them was gone. So of course the world has lost an ace cricketer. And in the end, I was as upset as I wanted him to see the movie with me. For now, I have not yet accepted his death. I recently met his family and we were all in tears talking about him. It was so emotional for all of us. We miss him very much and I’m happy people are watching the film to know about his contribution to Indian cricket. Although Jatin Sarna has only met Yashpal Sharma twice in his life, the cricketer still managed to leave an impact on him. His encounters also made him realize why he was chosen for the role. He shared, I met him during our Dharamshala camp and then just before leaving for London. He also taught me the techniques. However, what I realized was how disciplined, dedicated and zealous we both are. We’re both self-made men and I could identify with him in so many ways. I have kept these meetings close to my heart because it helps me connect deeply with him. Speaking about his long journey with the 83-year-old, the actor explained that he was looking for work when he showed up at Mukesh Chhabras’ office. There he met his assistant who clicked on his picture telling him that they were working on a project based on the World Cup victory. However, more than a year has passed and he has not heard from them. In the midst of this, Sacred Games came out and Jatin received a lot of praise for his performance as the Bunty gangster. When he was back at Mukesh’s office for another shoot, he saw that an entire room was dedicated to the casting with pictures of original cricketers hanging on the walls. I told him to find me a part in the film but he refused, saying the directors wanted familiar faces. I was like the release of Sacred Games hogayi hai, known bhi main ab hu. He said he would come back but I haven’t received a call in the next few months, Jatin shared. And then in May 2018, he got a call to audition for Madan Lal. Well prepared with his bowling style and even a ready speech, Jatin said he had a good audition but again there was no appeal. In December they called me and told me I was shortlisted to play Yashpal Sharma. Honestly, I didn’t know much about him. I checked the final scoreboard and saw that he had just scored 11 points. I was skeptical but still went to the audition and was finalized the next day. I was told that I could read the script or meet Kabir Khan directly. I chose the scenario. I didn’t want to meet Kabir and say no to his film. And once I started reading I was amazed and went through a lot of emotions, he said. Jatin added that Kabir told him he shouldn’t feel it was just a Ranveer Singh movie. The actor then started training and after eight to nine months they started filming. It has been a roller coaster ride and I feel so lucky to have been chosen for this part. I am also proud and honored that after seeing this film people remember the contribution of Yashpal sir. He actually laid the groundwork for the winning streak after scoring 89 against the West Indian giant in Game 1. Also, the rounds in the semi-finals deserve to be remembered. Asked to choose his favorite cast, Jatin shared. Honestly everyone did a fabulous job. Obviously if you leave out Ranveer as Kapil I think Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal and Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny are my favorites. They did such a good job and I don’t think there could have been a better cast for this role. 83 also stars Deepika Padukone, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Pankaj Tripathi, among others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/jatin-sarna-playing-yashpal-sharma-83-film-kabir-khan-ranveer-singh-7686927/

