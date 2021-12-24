Actor Arjun Bijlani tests positive for COVID-19 has mild symptoms





Arjun Bijlani shared this picture. (courtesy arjunbijlani) Strong points “Please be extremely careful and wear your masks,” wrote Arjun

He announced in an Instagram post that he had tested positive

“Keep me in your prayers” he wrote New Delhi: TV actor Arjun Bijlani has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced in an Instagram post on Friday. The 39-year-old actor added that he was exhibiting mild symptoms and is currently in quarantine. “This is how corona sings to you and your expression when you know you are positive! #Ekmainaurekktu. Mild symptoms, isolated in my room, taking good care of me,” he captioned. The actor added, “Keep me in your prayers. Be extremely careful and wear your masks. God bless you all.” See Arjun Bijlani’s post here: Last year, Arjun Bijlani’s wife, Neha, tested positive for the virus. She recovered a few days later. “Hey guys, my wife has tested positive for COVID-19. My family and I are in quarantine for the next 14 days. Ask anyone who has come in contact with us to get tested… We are in good health and well and I hope we continue to be, “the actor tweeted last year. Hey guys my wife has tested positive for COVID 19. My family and I are in quarantine for the next 14 days. Ask anyone who has come in contact with us to get tested .. we are healthy and well and hopefully we will continue to be. Keep us in your prayers. Arjun Bijlani (@thearjunbijlani) October 4, 2020 Arjun Bijlani, a popular name in the Hindi television industry, is best known for appearing in shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Udaan Sapnon Ki, Naagin, Meri Aashiqui and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the 2016 film Ishq direct, directed by Rajiv S Ruia. The actor has also appeared in a few reality shows like Box Cricket League, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and Deewane dance. This year he appeared on an adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which he also won.

