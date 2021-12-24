Entertainment
Joan Didion and the opposite of magical thinking
It is a peculiarity of Joan Didion’s work that his most ironic formulations are now read as sincere, and his most sincere provocations taken with a great pinch of salt. Maybe when your subject is the human illusion, you end up deriving that quality from others, even as you seek to define and illuminate it. How else to explain the strange ways in which we reverse its meanings? We tell each other stories to live. A sentence served as an indictment turned into a personal creed. The same goes for magical thinking. Magical thinking is a thought disorder. She sees causality where there is none, confuses private emotion with general reality, imposes as Didion wishes, perfectly, in The white albuma narrative line on disparate images. But the extremity of mourning aside, it was not a condition she usually suffered from. Didions’ slogan was the slogan. She was exceptionally attentive to the words or phrases we use to express our goals or core beliefs. Alert in the sense of suspect. Radically improving Hemingways’ bullshit detector, she probed public discourse to better determine the extent of truth and delusion. She did it with her own phrases too. As you reread it, you find its relentless astringency, not tarnished by age. Perhaps that is why it is still easier to look at photos of Didion than to read her. The look is definitely an ambiance. But reading is a dissection: of our dearest goals and beliefs, of all our slogans. To put it another way, while everyone was drinking Kool-Aid, she stuck with Coke and cigarettes:
The above is taken from his very funny and very embarrassing 1972 essay, The Womens Movement. How invigorating to see her spit out a set of ideological and aesthetic commonplaces that have only hardened over the past fifty years! Yet now that these modes of reading are no longer absurd to anyone indeed, now that they are ingrained not only in universities and publishing houses, but in our own minds, it becomes very difficult to hear the tone. acidity of Didion’s original formulations: To those of us who have remained devoted primarily to exploring moral distinctions and ambiguities, feminist analysis may have seemed a particularly narrow and fissured determinism. What happens to Didion when a narrow and fissured determinism engulfs not only the women’s movement but the whole world? We kid ourselves: we remake it in our image. It is the right of the oppressed to organize themselves around their oppression as they see it and define it. But, of course, this statement, which the young Didion found ironic, attempted to create a policy out of sheer emotion, well below the Marxist ideals of practical feminism, would henceforth be read not only sincerely but legally.
Whether writing about the invention of women as a class, Haight-Ashbury, John Wayne, the death of his family, or his own mental breakdown, Didions’s target was the psychic badass. She located it just below the seemingly rational or ideological topsoil, which she found dense with superstitions and petty fallacies, wish-fulfillment, self-loathing and bitter fantasies. That she is seen as a personal essayist is another of those literary ironies: even when the subject was Didion, she still reported and was no more likely to be sensitive to her own feelings than to those of Joan. Baez, Nancy Reagan or a kid on acid. She was just another subject among many, prone to the little illusions of all humans, but genuinely interested in digging into that hard layer no matter what she might find there. She wasn’t looking for approval. Would not be intimidated by what everyone said or what everyone believed. Hated the kind of thinking that hinders thinking. In her 2003 essay Fixed Opinions, or the Hinge of History, she spies on foreclosure all over the American scene. In the United States’ willfully unexamined relationship with Israel. In the public condemnation of another hard-minded woman, Susan Sontag, for daring to consider Al Qaeda’s motives (investigating the nature of the enemy we faced, in other words , should be interpreted as sympathy for this enemy). This essay is about the immediate aftermath of September 11, but for a contemporary reader beset by steadfast opinions on all sides, the following lines might have more general application:
With a few notable exceptions, Didion was a woman who didn’t express so many opinions or emotions as questioning both. If this still seems unusual to us, it struck me as new, when I first read it at the end of the eighties. That she was a woman mattered a lot. When writers of my generation speak in awe of the Didion style, I don’t think it’s the straight dresses or the sunglasses, the cigarettes or the commas or even the dashes we revere, even though all of those things were fabulous. . It was authority. The authority of tone. There are a lot of things with Didion that one could disagree with personally, politically, aesthetically. I will never like the Doors. But I remain grateful for the day I picked up Collapse towards Bethlehem and found that a woman could speak without hedging her bets, without hemming and chopping, without being kind, without poetics, without appearing pleasant or gentle, without deference, and even without doubt. It must be hard for a young woman today to imagine the extent of the things that women of my generation feared women could do, but trust me, writing with authority was one of them. they. You wanted to believe it. You needed proof. And not Victorian proof. Didion, like his contemporary Toni Morrison, became Room A. Only it could be kept on you, like a knife, stuffed in a back pocket, the books being so thin and portable. She gave you confidence. You propped up. And this was not done by rejecting the so-called kingdom of women, but by digging deeper into it: the whole real apprehension of what it is to be a woman, the irreconcilable difference in that, this feeling of living your life. deepest life underwater, this dark implication with blood and birth and death
Yes, once you relied on his authority, you could afford to admit that there was poetry in Didion too, and exquisite fictions, bursts of romance, as vivid as the light that shed. was growing on the Sacramento Sutter Buttes. with her. Like that of many literary writers, her seemingly fierce logic, upon inspection, has at times turned out to be just glittering rhetoric, and influenced by precisely the kind of emotional distortion she claimed to detest. So what? Literary essays are above all about persuasion. As long as it takes to be in a Didion sentence, you have little choice but to submit to it. Boy, didn’t she know:
