Here’s where they filmed the Colorado Christmas vacation





“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” was once again named the best Christmas movie of all time by viewers of 9NEWS.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colorado Colorado’s favorite Christmas movie has deep roots in Centennial State. The classic 1989 film “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” which tells the story of Clark Griswold trying to throw the perfect Christmas for his family, shot several of its scenes in Colorado. Since the movie is set in Chicago (which is a multi-day drive from the mountains), those tall alpine trees and mountain valleys may seem familiar to the Coloradans. This is because several scenes from the classic Christmas movie were filmed in Summit County. According to Breckenridge Tourism Office, everything collapsed in the spring of 1989. The film begins with a scene of tree cutting as the family takes to the countryside to pick out the perfect Christmas tree. This happened near the Breckenridge golf course near Tiger Road. The neighboring housing estate had not yet been built. This wasn’t the only Chicago-oriented situation that was filmed in Breckenridge. The toboggan scene was filmed at Peak 8 of the Breckenridge Ski Area. When Clark dodged traffic on the smooth saucer, it was on Summit Boulevard in Frisco. Clark’s sleigh, according to GoBreck, ended up in a Toys For Tots trash can outside the Walmart in Frisco. GoBreck said the local crew were also involved in the filming and a producer did everything he could to keep money in town. In fact, the shopping scenes with Clark and Eddie were filmed at Frisco Walmart. Meanwhile, Summit High School in Frisco has been converted to a cover set for the homecoming video scene. You can watch a bunch of behind-the-scenes photos from the 1989 production at Breckenridge online here. After six rounds of voting, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” beat 63 other films to be named Best Christmas Feature by 9NEWS viewers. The 4th annual 9NEWS Christmas Movie Bracket launched in early December with 64 holiday films. This is the third victory for “Christmas Holidays” in four years as part of the Christmas film 9NEWS, which premiered in 2018. RELATED: ‘Christmas Vacation’ Named Best Christmas Film RELATED: Here’s Where To Follow Santa This Christmas SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Holiday Season https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER Download the 9NEWS app

