James Franco claims sex with students was consensual

Photo: Target Presse Agentur Gmbh / Getty Images Buckle up. It appears that actor James Franco has been working hard on himself for almost four years, in fact since former students at his Studio 4 film school accused him of sexual misconduct and harassment. All this work led him to some striking conclusions, as he explains in clips from this week Jess Cagle Podcast: namely, that he is addicted to sex, the pursuit of which has left him completely blind to power dynamics as well as to people’s feelings. After all this internal digging, is he ready to admit the Los Angeles allegations Time published in early 2018 that he had promised career opportunities in exchange for female college students participating in sex acts and explicit storylines, especially in his Sex Scenes class? That, to quote a lawsuit filed by two of these students in 2019 (and settled for $ 2.2 million in June) had he attempted to create a pipeline of young women who would be subjected to his personal and professional sexual exploitation? Not enough. Despite its name, he claimed, Sex Scenes was actually about portrayals of modern romance and dating. Yet, he admitted, during my teaching I slept with students, and that was wrong if also, always, consensual. (Or at least that’s what he insisted.) Franco continued: But like I said, that’s not what I started school for, and I wasn’t the person who selected the people to be in the class. So it was not a master plan on my part. But yeah, there were some instances where, you know what, I was in a consensual relationship with a student, and I shouldn’t have been.

As Cagle notes, many listeners can understand that a relationship between an established slash actor-producer and someone paying to learn from him is inherently lopsided. One party clearly holds influence in this scenario, distorting the concept of true consent. How was Franco unaware of this dynamic, Cagle asked? At the time, I was not lucid, as Ive said, Franco explained. So I guess it boils down to my criteria, it was like, If it's consensus like, I think that's cool. Were all adults, so. Which begs the question, but maybe the work is just in progress. The women who accused Franco of misconduct, however, are not convinced. Following the publication of the new actor interview, attorneys for Valli Kane & Vagnini LLP and Hadsell, Stormer Renick & Dai LLP representing the two students who recently settled a sexual misconduct lawsuit with the actor responded with a statement, questioning the sincerity of the Francos. Besides being blind to power dynamics, Franco is completely unresponsive to, and apparently still doesn't care, the immense pain and suffering he endured on his victims with this drama school sham, read the statement, provided to People Thursday, December 23. It's amazing that even after agreeing to a settlement, he continues to downplay the survivors' experiences and ignore their pain, though he admits he had no business starting such a school in the first place. The statement continued, responding specifically to some of Francos' statements, it was not a misunderstanding of the name of a course, it was not the result of overwork, it was, and is, contemptible conduct. No one should confuse this interview with Franco taking responsibility for his actions or expressing remorse about what happened. Lawyers concluded by calling the entire interview a transparent dodging of the real issues published just before a major vacation in the hope that it would not come under scrutiny in its response.

