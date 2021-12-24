Alia Bhatt wanted to show Gangubai Kathiawadi to Ranbir Kapoor and his family, here is why Sanjay Leela Bhansali refused!





Alia Bhatt is one of the best actresses in the country and audiences have witnessed her growth as an artist. The actor has recently been busy promoting his magnum opus RRR film, which is released in multiple languages ​​to reach a wider audience. According to a recent report, the actor was keen to show his performance of Gangubai Kathiawadi to his relatives, but was strictly banned by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. For the unknown, Alia recently promoted her upcoming RRR movie in recent days with director SS Rajamouli and the rest of the cast. She’s set to make an appearance on the Bigg Boss reality show this weekend, followed by a bunch of events. Other than that, the creators of its upcoming Brahmastra had a poster launch last week and the audience response has been pretty impressive, to say the least. As for his upcoming real-life inspired story, Gangubai Kathiawadi, the directors are very impressed with his work in the film. She would have liked to show the film to her parents, her sister and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, but the director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, refused her permission. Bhansali has a no preselection rule that was also in effect when he made Ranbir and Sonam Kapoors Saawariya. A source from Bollywood Hungama revealed that Alia is very proud of what she has accomplished at Gangubai Kathiawadi. She has strayed completely from her comfort zone to play a murderous evil woman in cold blood. The Bhansalis team believe they will win a national award for their performance. Alia is eager to show the film to those close to her. But it looks like she’ll have to wait until the films release on February 18, 2022. Well, it looks like everyone will have to wait a while before they watch Alia Bhatt take on the role of Gangubai. Must read: Akshay Kumar reacts to the fact that he makes an estimated 2000 crore in 2022: very proud of this kind of projection Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/alia-bhatt-wanted-to-show-gangubai-kathiawadi-to-ranbir-kapoor-family-heres-why-sanjay-leela-bhansali-denied/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

