Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas is NOT ready to make Bollywood films yet; here’s why





Mumbai, first published December 24, 2021, 21:18 IST

Tovino Thomas is a household name in Malayalam cinema. He benefits from his popularity, especially after the release of Minnal Murali where he plays a superhero. The film is the biggest project in the life of this young actor, to date. A fan of superhero movies himself, Tovino Thomas wanted to grow up to be a superhero. However, as he got older he realized that this only happens in the movies. And years later, the childhood dream came true with Minnal Murali. Speaking of his thoughts, Tovino says he was proud when he came to Mumbai to try on his film’s superhero costume for the first time. Even though he liked wearing the costume, he said it wasn’t comfortable to shoot with just one, adding that it wasn’t as fun (shooting in a superhero costume) as it was. it seems. ALO READ: Here’s what Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas have to say about the cold Prithviraj Sukumaran affair Moving forward, in an interview, Tovino Thomas was interviewed, as many actors in the South have also made Bollywood movies, if he would be interested in one or if he has already received one. To this, Thomas said that although he is a fan of Bollywood films, he wishes to continue his career in the Malayalam industry. He reportedly said he didn’t want to make a Bollywood movie just to do it, unless he was offered a role that required his presence. Instead, he would continue to make Malayalam films as he hopes to grow with the industry, and at the same time he believes he will be able to attract audiences to Malayalam films. READ ALSO: Here’s What Malayalam Actor Tovino Thomas Has To Say About His Psychological Thriller Kala Adding that he wants to learn from actors and technicians from various (cinematographic) industries, he performs best in Malayalam films. Tovino Thomas also said he is keen to bring Malayalam films to the world stage because they are already doing it better. Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas is enjoying the positive reviews his superhero film receives. He says that while the film is a low budget movie compared to other superhero movies around the world, the film is still aimed at audiences of all ages. Last updated on December 24, 2021, 9:18 PM IST

