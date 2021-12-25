Entertainment
Olivia Jade accuses Harry Potter actor of “slipping into his DMs” and apologizes for “being rude and never responding”
TOM Felton may have played a wizard, but he apparently couldn’t conjure any magic with Olivia Jade.
The Dancing with the Stars alum told the story of the Harry Potter actor who slipped into his DM, but failed to get him to notice.
Olivia, 22, shared her story with E! SDown in DM, explaining that Tom, 34, handed him the message: “Hello buddy. Dig your work.
He added a snake emoji in honor of hisHarry pottercharacter, Draco Malfoy, and his Slytherin house mascot.
But the reference was lost on Olivia.
I haven’t seen the Harry Potter movies so I didn’t get the joke, the social influencer said. I did not respond and now I just stated that I saw it and I did not respond so that is also rude of me.
Lori Laughlin’s daughter apologized for letting Tom down and subsequently reporting him.
I’m so sorry to expose you, but I think you are probably a very nice person, she confessed.
“I just need to watch more movies.”
NEW LOVE
While Tom may have punched, Olivia is said to have cast a spell on Euphoria star Jacob Elordi.
The two were spotted having coffee in Los Angeles in December 2021, sparking relationship rumors.
The pair appeared to be having a low-key afternoon as Olivia was dressed in a tracksuit and Jacob wore a hoodie and jeans, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.
Jacob was walking his golden retriever, Layla at the time.
The sighting comes as the Kissing Booth star was dating actress and model Kaia Gerber.
CONNECT WITH THE STARS
Before that, there were rumors that she was dating her partner DWTS and her married man, Val Chmerkovskiy.
Val, 35, and Olivia were shockingly eliminated on November 8. But backstage relationship rumors continue.
Earlier in the season, someone claiming to work on the set for DWTS said in a TikTok video that she was approached by a male actor with a strange request.
The TikTok user claimed the dancer asked “his wife not to come near his trailer.”
She added that the dancer in question “and his wife have never been seen together”, before alleging to have heard the “dancer and the young dancer partner / competitor giggle”.
Olivia then intervened, saying, “I just want to clean the air before it gets any further or this video doesn’t explode anymore.
“First of all, the woman who posted it blocked me and someone sent me this video.
“I’m just going to be very blunt and straightforward and say that Val and I aren’t dating, we’ve never bonded.”
Olivia went on to say, “It’s a complete rumor. We are really, really good friends and I adore his wife.
“It’s literally just a dance show and we’re just friends and I don’t know why everything always has to be something. But I’ve obviously seen a ton of negative comments before and, yeah, I mean, I understand if it was. It’s true, but it’s not, let’s end this listening and let the f ** king dance and have fun on this show and not create any lies. “
‘A LITTLE BLOW OF HEART’
But Sun sources say Olivia definitely had a crush on Val at one point, although she now considers him a brother. “
The insider said: Certainly nothing is happening with Olivia and Val.
She’s close to him and his wife because she really cares about the show passionately, but that’s it.
She certainly thinks he’s cute and maybe originally had a little crush, but now sees him as a sibling. Her advice means a lot to her. “
Val has been married to fellow DWTS dancer Jenna Johnson since 2019.
OLIVIA’S DISORDERS
Olivia should be used to the controversy at this point.
Prior to her appearance on the show, she found herself embroiled in the college admissions scandal that made national headlines.
In 2019, Olivia’s parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted and charged with bribing administrators at the University of Southern California to accept Olivia and her sister Bella Giannulli.
Lori, 57, and Mossimo, 58, were sentenced to jail and pay a $ 400,000 fine between them.
