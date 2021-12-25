Police killed 14-year-old as they shot suspect, LAPD says





NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Cali. (KTLA) A 14-year-old was killed by a stray bullet as Los Angeles police shot dead a man suspected of assault inside a North Hollywood store. Authorities say they believe an officer’s round broke through a locker room wall, killing the 14-year-old. The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. Thursday at a Burlington department store, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police first received a call about an assault with a deadly weapon and then received further calls indicating there was a shooting in progress, LAPD captain Stacy Spell said during a briefing in the afternoon. Officers arrived at the scene and began to search for a shooter. “During this search for the suspect, officers encountered an individual who was assaulting another, and a shootout involving an officer occurred,” Spell said, adding that officers opened fire. when they saw the suspect assault another person. “The suspect was hit by gunfire. “ United, Delta cancel dozens of Christmas Eve flights due to omicron spike

Los Angeles firefighters responded and declared two people dead at the scene. One of those who died was the suspect, who was shot dead by police, according to Los Angeles Police. The second person was a 14-year-old girl, who was later found, according to LAPD deputy chief Dominic Choi. When officers shot the suspect, one of the bullets fired would have penetrated a wall behind the suspect, authorities said. Beyond that wall was a locker room, and when officers searched the area, they found the young girl dead, police said. You can’t see into the locker room and it looks like a straight wall of drywall, Choi said. In addition, the woman allegedly assaulted by the suspect had moderate to severe injuries to her head, arms and face, police said. She was taken to a trauma center. It was not immediately clear whether she had been shot. Police search for gunman after 3 women, suspect shot dead at Oakbrook Center

Police said they found a heavy metal anti-theft cable near the suspect, but it was not yet clear what weapon was used when he allegedly assaulted the woman. Throughout the day, anxious family members gathered outside in the parking lot, hoping to hear from loved ones inside customers and workers who witnessed the incident and who were questioned by the authorities. Investigators have still not revealed whether this was a targeted or random attack. At present, there is an indication of a suspect, Spell said. Police said the investigation is ongoing and surveillance footage will be reviewed. No further details were immediately available.



Close modal



Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wgntv.com/news/14-year-old-killed-by-police-as-they-shot-at-suspect-says-lapd/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos