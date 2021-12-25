Fourth woman accuses “Sex And The City” actor Chris Noth of sexual assault

A fourth woman accused Sex and the city actor Chris Noth of sexually abusing and threatening to ruin her career if she opened up about the alleged incident.

Lisa Gentile, an American country-pop singer and songwriter, claimed the actor groped her at her New York City home after driving her home from a restaurant nearly 20 years ago.

The accusation comes after three other women alleged that the actor sexually assaulted them in 2004, 2010 and 2015. Noth categorically denied the allegations.

During a virtual press conference Thursday, December 23, Gentile, who appeared alongside her lawyer Gloria Allred, said she first met the actor at a New York restaurant in 1998.

She claimed that one night in 2002, Noth accompanied her to her apartment and that she “quickly became uncomfortable”. Gentile alleged that Noth was “drooling all over” on her and “trying to get him to stop.”

The singer accused Noth of touching her inappropriately and forcing her to put her hands on him. “He got more aggressive and put both hands on my breasts and started to squeeze them really hard on my shirt,” Gentile said. “I kept pushing his hands down as he pushed mine up.”

She said she managed to regain control and push him away, telling him, “No, I don’t want that.”

Explaining why she had not made the allegation before, Gentile said she was “afraid of Noth’s power and his threats to ruin my career.”

Allred explained that her client would not be able to file a complaint due to the time that had passed since the alleged incident, but by coming forward, she hopes to help others who have been “victimized by powerful men in their life “.

“She thinks breaking her silence can help other people who have fallen victim to powerful men in their lives,” Allred said. “Because what Lisa claims to have happened to her almost 20 years ago, under New York State law, it is too late for her to have access to justice in New State.” York. “

Last week two women, who came forward using the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily, both claimed to have been raped by Noth in a recent article by Hollywood journalist.

He claimed the two cases took place more than a decade apart, one in Los Angeles in 2004 and the other in New York City in 2015, the women said. Noth strongly denied the allegations, saying the encounters were consensual.

The actor said in a statement to THR: “The accusations leveled against me by individuals I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false. These stories could be from 30 years or 30 days ago no still means no, that’s a line I haven’t crossed.

“The meetings were consensual. It’s hard not to question when these stories come out. I don’t know for sure why they are resurfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women. “

A third woman later said The daily beast that Noth assaulted her in New York in 2010, when she was 18. A spokesperson for the actor said the story was “a complete fabrication.”

Hollywood journalist said he has contacted representatives for Noth for comment on the latest allegation, but has yet to receive a response.

The actor was sacked by his agency last week over the allegations. Artist agency A3 has confirmed Hollywood journalist that they cut ties with the Sex and the city actor.

It has also been confirmed by US network CBS and production company Universal Television that Noth has been removed from his current show, Equalizer.

Chris Noth will no longer be filming additional episodes of Equalizer, with immediate effect, the two companies announced in a brief statement to CNN Monday (December 20).

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visitRape Crisis Charity Site. In the United States, visitRAIN.