Claire Foy Says She Feels Exploited While Filming Hollywood Sex Scenes: “It’s The Most Sinister Thing You Can Do





Actress Claire Foy speaks out on what she sees as dangerous to happen in Hollywood. The 37-year-old star was interviewed about her role as British socialite Margaret Campbell in the limited series “A Very British Scandal”. The series focuses on the time around the Duchess of Argylls’ divorce in 1963, who saw her publicly mutilated as a “dirty duchess” after sexually suggestive photographs were published in the media. “It’s a really hard line because basically you feel exploited when you’re female and have to perform fake sex onscreen,” Foy told BBC Radio 4. “You can’t help but feel exploited. It’s sinister, it’s the most sinister thing you can do. “You feel exposed,” added the “The Crown” actress. “Anyone can make you try not to feel that way, but it is, unfortunately, the reality. But my thing is, I felt very strongly that it had to be in there, but I wanted it to be a woman. . I didn’t mean to be that kind of horrible climactic sexual experience that you often see on the movie screen. “ ‘LAW & ORDER’ ACTRESS SAYS CHRIS NOTH WAS ‘SEXUALLY INAPPROPRIATE’ TOWARDS HER ON SET Foy also openly expressed his distaste for the “shame” of women in the media for being open in their sexuality. “I hate the expression slut-shaming, I absolutely hate it,” she said. “But I think women have been basically ashamed of forever. I think Eve was probably ashamed. HOLLYWOOD SEX SCENES CHANGE IN #METOO ERA THANKS TO PRIVACY COORDINATORS “There’s something about it that I hate, rephrasing the ownership of this title and using it in a way that justifies it even more. The word ‘bitch’ probably shouldn’t exist.” Despite feeling like she’s being exploited as a woman in show business, Foy said she sees a light at the end of the tunnel, but notes that the industry as a whole has a lot of work ahead of it and appreciates that women’s voices are finally heard and their opinions taken into account. “I can only speak from personal experience rather than some kind of cultural revolution, but I feel like there is now a place and an acceptance that I never would have had”, a- she declared. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “There will be scenarios at work, for example, where things will happen that I would think are bad, but I was told that I was not right by the company. And now what is happening is is that there is a forum for me and my friends and colleagues where, if something is wrong, there is someone who says, “Yes, I claim that it is in fact wrong.” “

