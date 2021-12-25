14-year-old girl killed as LAPD shoots suspect in Burlington North Hollywood store identified





Authorities on Friday identified the teenager who was killed when a bullet from an LAPD officer pierced the wall of a dressing room as police fired on an assault suspect at a Burlington store in North Hollywood. The 14-year-old has been identified as Valentina Orellana-Peralta by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The girl was trying on dresses for a quinceaera when she was hit by gunfire, an anonymous police source told the Los Angeles Times. The police shooting happened at around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, when officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at the store near the boulevard intersection. Victory and Laurel Canyon. LAPD had received several calls indicating that there was a possible shooting in progress and that shoppers inside the crowded store were sheltering in place, the department said in a press release. Officers arrived to find an injured woman who was bleeding inside the store. Nearby, they found the suspect assaulting someone else, LAPD captain Stacy Spell said during a press briefing. Police opened fire, shooting and killing the assailant. “Unbeknownst to officers, a 14-year-old girl was in a locker room behind a wall, directly behind the suspect and out of sight of officers,” Los Angeles Police said in a press release. The young girl, Orellana-Peralta, was in the dressing room with her mother when police opened fire inside the store. She was found injured as police searched the store for additional casualties. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Authorities said the girl was allegedly hit by one of the bullets fired by an officer at the suspect. A store worker who wished to remain anonymous told KTLA she heard the words evacuate, evacuate through her walkie as the chaos began to unfold. She then heard gunshots, closed doors and moved tables as the suspect attacked the woman upstairs where she and her colleague were hiding, the employee said. She was hugging her daughter and a bullet hit her daughter through the ribs, the employee told KTLA of the 14-year-old’s mother, whom she snuggled with at one point . LAPD chief Michel Moore said he pledged to conduct a full investigation into the shooting and that video of the incident would be released next week. This chaotic incident resulting in the death of an innocent child is tragic and devastating for all involved, ”the chief said in a statement. “I am deeply sorry for the loss of the life of this young girl and I know that there are no words that can ease the unimaginable pain for the family.” The woman who was first assaulted by the perpetrator sustained moderate to severe injuries to her head, arms and face and was taken to hospital. It is not known what the suspect used to attack the woman, but police say they found a heavy metal anti-theft cable near the suspect. Authorities have not disclosed any information about a possible motive behind the attack, and it remains unclear whether it was a targeted or random attack.



