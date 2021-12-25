No way the house could change Hollywood forever

Warning: this article contains SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Path Home!

Marvel Studios and Sony’s latest collaboration, Spider-Man: No Path Home, marked an unprecedented event in the history of cinema, which could have reverberating effects throughout Hollywood in the years to come. No way home took the Marvel and Sony partnership to the next level after Sony decided to share not only Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, but all of their previous Spider-Man franchises with Marvel. The third MCU Spider-Man film starred Tom Holland as Peter Parker, while also bringing back the character versions of Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield and their respective villains, in a plot steeped in multiverse. Sony’s latest solo adventure in the world of Spider-Man, the Venom franchise, was also represented in the film by a cameo from Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock.

The inclusion of all of these characters from the old Spider-Man franchises indicates that Sony is prepared to ignore character movie rights and legal complications in favor of meeting their audiences’ demands. Complications with the rights to Marvel character films have been detrimental to the MCU and the comic book genre as a whole, as it has prevented Marvel Studios from accurately tailoring tentpole comic events featuring characters from all over the world. corners of the Marvel comic book universe. Even Spider-Man, by far Marvel’s most popular character, was not confirmed to join the MCU until 2015. However, Disney’s historic acquisition of Fox and Sony’s willingness to share their IP adds hundreds. from characters to Marvel’s sandbox, solving a significant part of the character. question of rights.





Sony’s decision to disregard intellectual property rights to share characters from four different franchises with Marvel Studios was an unexpected but welcome move. No way home was a breath of fresh air in the comic book movie genre as it looked and felt like a comic book coming to life, akin to the feeling Avengers: Endgame left the public with. This cinematic feat was only possible because Sony and Marvel Studios chose to ignore IP exclusivity in favor of what was best for the narrative and what their audiences wanted to see. Not only was No way home a great comic book movie by any means, but it has also opened the door for future collaborations between movie studios, especially those who still own the rights to Marvel characters.









Tom Holland’s third solo outing as beloved web-head is a narrative, critical, and box office success. The film introduced audiences to the concept of the multiverse in the best possible way by showcasing the familiar faces of previous Spider-Men, and the MCU will continue to explore the multiverse in the next one. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Critically, No way home critics set new records; It’s the highest-rated Spider-Man movie of all time with a 94% aggregate on Rotten Tomatoes, and the second-highest in the MCU, after 2018. Black Panther. The film also broke previous Box Office records, amassing the most pre-sold tickets in history and winning the second-highest opening weekend of all time.





No way home Effortlessly browsing discs is an example for other movie studios. When it comes to Marvel characters, Universal still owns the rights to Hulk and Namor the Submarine, two of Marvel’s biggest names, which means Marvel can’t produce solo films for these characters. Namor is supposed to play a role in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and although the Hulk has played a huge role in the MCU, he hasn’t received a solo movie since 2008. The Incredible Hulk. However, recent reports have claimed that a new Hulk solo release is in the works, based on the fan-favorite World War Hulk storyline; whether No way home has motivated Universal to give the green light to this film or not, it remains unclear.





No way home marked a cinematic milestone when it comes to IP sharing between studios. The financial success ofNo way homeis linked to having a ripple effect on the way comic book movies are made; not just by Marvel Studios, but most of the other big studios as well. Thanks to Spider-Man: No Path HomeThe sky is the limit when it comes to what fans can expect from the future of the genre, even the legendary Marvel vs DC movie is now possible.

