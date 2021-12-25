Camila Cabello manages to sell Hollywood Hills mansion for $ 350,000 ABOVE original price

Camila Cabello managed to sell her Hollywood Hills mansion for $ 4.3 million, about $ 350,000 more than the initial listing price.

The 24-year-old singer bought the property back in April 2019 for $ 3.4 million, and when she put it on the market this year, she had initially asked for $ 3.95 million.

However, she even exceeded that staggering figure for the four-bedroom, four-bathroom mansion above the Sunset Strip, according to Global Manor.

Home sweet home: Camila Cabello successfully sold her Hollywood Hills mansion for $ 4.3 million, roughly $ 350,000 more than the initial listing price

Feted: Camila is pictured singing at the White House for this year’s Christmas festivities

While her initial asking price would have brought her more than half a million in profits, the sale she has just made earns her a profit of $ 900,000.

Singer Camila Cabello has found a buyer for her stunning four-bedroom, four-bathroom mansion tucked high above the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, for the price of $ 3.95 million.

News that she had found a buyer broke last month, just a week after Camila announced her split from boyfriend Shawn Mendes after two years of dating in a joint statement on Instagram.

The house has been listed by CompassAgent Denise Rosner, the singer having already left the house. Meanwhile, the buyer was represented by Scott Moore of Douglas Ellman.

Lady in Red: Camila is pictured on the red carpet in September at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards held at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Real Estate: The 24-year-old singer bought the property back in April 2019 for $ 3.4 million and was looking to generate a profit of $ 500,000 if it got the asking price.

The 3,570 square foot home sits on 6,320 square feet (0.15 acres) of land.

The Mediterranean Revival-style home has an entrance through a private courtyard, with an open split-level floor plan that features aged hardwood floors mixed with imported tile.

The house includes a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone counters with a breakfast bar that connects to the dining area.

Camila’s House: The 3,570 square foot home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms on a 6,320 square foot (0.15 acre) lot

Floor Plan: The Mediterranean Revival-style home, which sits just above the Sunset Strip, has an entrance through a private courtyard, with an open split-level floor plan that features distressed mixed wood floors to imported tiles

Kitchen: The house includes a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone counters with a breakfast bar that connects to the dining area

The living room has a Spanish tiled fireplace with an additional seating area, while the upper two levels have three bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms.

The master bedroom has a fireplace with a ‘large walk-in closet’ as listed, while also including the large main retreat with fireplace and a large walk-in closet.

Cabello has converted the fourth bedroom into a ‘state-of-the-art recording studio’ which includes a ‘professional vocal booth’ inside the adjoining two-car garage.

Lounging: The living room has a Spanish tiled fireplace with an additional sitting area, while the upper two levels have three bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms.

Recording: Cabello has converted the fourth bedroom into a ‘state-of-the-art recording studio’ which includes a ‘professional vocal booth’ inside the adjoining two-car garage.

The outdoor areas feature a multi-level deck with a saltwater pool, an outdoor dining area, multiple seating areas, a fire pit, fireplace, and a newly built barbecue area.

The house also has a new security system, which was installed after an incident in March where Cabello’s ex-boyfriend, singer Shawn, had his new G-Wagen stolen from the driveway. , while they were both at home.

The vehicle was recovered and returned shortly thereafter with the thief arrested.

Exterior: The outdoor areas feature a multi-level terrace with a saltwater swimming pool, an outdoor dining area, multiple seating areas, a fireplace, a fireplace and a newly built barbecue area. built.

Announcement: The 23-year-old Canadian hitmaker revealed the news on Instagram, writing that he and the 24-year-old singer had “decided to end our romantic relationship

While it’s unclear where Cabello will move to next, she was reportedly looking for a home with Mendes in Miami in December, but the couple split two weeks ago.

Cabello and Mendes had been dating since July 2019, shortly after the release of their hit duo Senorita.

Shawn wrote: “Hey guys we have decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We appreciate your support so much from the start and into the future.

She is about to release her third studio album Familia, which does not have a release date at the moment.