The Hangar holds its own until the Hollywood stop | Business
MARYVILLE, Mo. When Hollywood production shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, theaters were overturned.
Without new films, the Maryville Hangar was forced to close its doors.
Hollywood has completely closed its doors. We had no product, owner Tad Gordon said.
Business ceased in mid-March 2020. Yet in December 2020, Gordon was set to reopen The Hangar, despite the uncertain future of the cinema.
There’s a whole process involved in ramping up, Gordon said. Part of it was because there were still no movies. I mean you didn’t have any movies until this summer. (It was) very uneven. So a lot of our competition was never open at all. I took the approach that hey was going to get away with.
An important part of this process was finding all new employees. The hangar closed in mid-March 2020. However, Gordon continued to pay his employees until he was forced to lay them off in the summer of that year. This caused his former employees to find work elsewhere and, at the time of the reopening, they were not available to work for Gordon. The only employee he retained was Eric Wheeler, who worked at the Hangar for years. Now manager of the entertainment venue, Wheeler started downstairs, sweeping and cleaning.
To survive the lack of new films, Gordon said he knew The Hangar had to become more than a cinema.
The addition of chef Dean Langley contributed to this rebranding.
Rather than trying to look like existing restaurants like Subway and Dominos, Gordon sought to provide unique sandwiches and pizzas unlike any other in the area.
Food has become very important, said Gordon. I have to put really good food on the simple table menu, but the best at what I do so the best pizza. That’s why I invested heavily in a brick pizza oven, as well as sandwiches, which are incredibly unique to all homemade breads.
However, Gordon’s new business plan is not entirely immune to the supply chain problems caused by the pandemic.
A popcorn machine ordered by Gordon in May has yet to arrive. He also ordered a pretzel warmer which took a long time to deliver. When the heater finally arrived, it was broken.
To maintain The Hangars menu despite shipping delays, Gordon must keep three months of inventory. He used to only keep three weeks, but not having the right ingredients, Gordon said, is a disaster because every item on the menu is homemade.
Besides providing food, Gordon knew he had to provide Maryville with sources of entertainment that she didn’t already have.
I didn’t want to compete with other businesses in town, Gordon said. That wasn’t my intention at all, so I said, OK, how can I be a part of this community and really give this community things that they need, that they lack?
This made him think about the matter through the eyes of children.
In an era when family entertainment is dominated by streaming services like Disney +, Gordon knew he had to provide a unique experience for children and adults to get them out of the house. To do this, he added new games and winning machines, filled with items that he says will be of use to children trying to win them.
Kids can come in and play for even 10 minutes, and they can win a party pack, Gordon said. They can win a number of decent prizes or save for a few days and earn an Alexa (Echo device).
While these updates are aimed at kids, Gordon’s new business plan is meant to offer something for all ages.
We have a lot of options for everyone, Gordon said. You may not be everything for everyone, but you can try. For a small community, options are important because this is the one thing a small community sometimes doesn’t have access to.
Because the Hangar has a decent amount of space, Gordon predicts that multiple events can take place at once.
I can throw a children’s party here, while I have an adult party there. And I can have a band in that theater over there come over to watch Fright Night, said Gordon.
He noted that a group of students regularly came to the theater to watch old horror movies.
Our goal here is to make it really affordable for people to have a good time. The only limitation is your imagination, Gordon said.
Gate 5, the former dinner theater, has been a destination for those wishing to organize private events.
We have three, four, or five birthday parties a week (and) Kansas City Chiefs parties. You name it, we do it. So private events have become a really big game for us, said Gordon. This has been our goal is to build a community space, a community entertainment center.
Gordon also noted that The Hangar can play anything on a CD, including home videos, if customers want to watch them on the big screen.
Even with the new updates and a group of loyal customers, viewership for movies at The Hangar is down 75% due to the pandemic.
He did not return, Gordon said. People don’t come to the movies.
Gordon believes this winter will be difficult with the recent increase in COVID-19 cases. However, he hopes more people will visit the Hangar once the weather warms up.
We did shows this fall, he said. We were going to continue to do a lot of that in the spring. Were going to have a lot of outdoor events.
Gordon added that he is developing a schedule, which will include karaoke every Thursday evening and discounts on menu items.
Gordon describes his new business plan as being community driven. Instead of showing corporate ads before films, Gordon hopes to show a community collage created with images that the citizens of Maryville submit to The Hangars website.
My goal is to introduce Maryville to Maryville, so what I want to do is set up a portal right now where businesses and people can upload fun photos to our portal, and we’ll post them on our website. and on the big screen before the movies, says Gordon.
Gordon also works with The Fields Paintball, a paintball facility that recently opened next door. Businesses do not compete in most aspects because their customer bases differ. However, Gordon noted that he is not concerned about the competition that exists as he believes in supporting new businesses that come to Maryville.
I want The Fields to be successful so we have a very good working relationship. And we share assets here, and I will continue to do whatever I can to help The Fields succeed, Gordon said.
New businesses have to come to Maryville, and I have no doubts that it will be successful.
Another aspect of Gordons’ plan to promote Maryville is to support existing local businesses.
We’ve been so trained over the last couple of years of doing it all on Amazon or everything online that we forgot that we have a lot of local businesses here doing a lot of really cool things. And so I want to bring that back to light, Gordon said. If I can showcase local businesses and help support them, that’s what I want to do.
