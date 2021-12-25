From Dangal to 83, Bollywood’s biggest Christmas releases yet





Bollywood has always made sure it has contributed enough to the fun of the Christmas season by releasing big budget movies to coincide with the holidays. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest releases Bollywood has given us around Christmas in recent years. 2015: Bajirao Mastani and Dilwale 2015 saw the release of two big budget films over the Christmas weekend – Bajirao Mastani, starring Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Shah Rukh Khan starring Dilwale, who was the first collaboration between the star and Rohit Shetty. Although the historic epic got off to a slower start, it eventually topped Dilwale’s lifetime box office collections (Rs 148 crore) to reach 188 crore. 2016: Dangal 2016 saw not only the highest-grossing Christmas release, but also the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever made in the form of Aamir Khan’s star Dangal. Based on the Phogat sisters who are renowned names in the wrestling world, the sports drama won rave reviews and grossed a whopping Rs 538 crore in India. 2017: Tiger Zinda Hai 2017 brought with it for Christmas, the return of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as RAW and ISI agents respectively, joining forces for Tiger Zinda Hai. The sequel to the 2012 hit Ek Tha Tiger, the film grossed 339.25 crore. 2018: Simba 2018 was a chance for Rohit Shetty to recoup his Christmas returns after Dilwale failed to do business as planned 3 years ago. And he hit the nail on the head with star Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan Simmba, who hit 240.31 gross crore. 2019: good news 2019 saw a Christmas release in the form of Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film did well and grossed 205.14 crore at the box office. 2020: Coolie n ° 1 2020 has been a terrible year for movie theaters due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Varun Dhawan star Coolie No 1 however aired on an OTT platform over Christmas weekend but failed to impress audiences and received mostly negative reviews. 2021: 83 and Atrangi Re This year, the industry has placed high hopes in its two Christmas releases – 83 in theaters and Arangi Re on OTT. Kabir Khan’s 83 is an on-screen recreation of India’s first Cricket World Cup victory. Atrangi Re is Anand La Rai’s romantic comedy starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. It remains to be seen whether these films manage to make Christmas a merry Christmas for the cinema world. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

