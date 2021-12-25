14-year-old girl killed by LAPD in Burlington store shooting identified

A 14-year-old girl killed by Los Angeles Police when she opened fire on a suspect who allegedly assaulted someone at a North Hollywood clothing store on Thursday has been identified as Valentina Orellana-Peralta, according to the Los Angeles County Coroners’ Office.

Valentina was in a locker room with her mother when an officer fired a bullet through a wall near the assault suspect, hitting and killing her at the scene, according to preliminary police information.

The teenager was at the Burlington store trying on dresses for a quinceaera, a Los Angeles Police Department source confirmed to The Times.

The assault suspect, who was shot dead by police, has been identified as Daniel Elena Lopez, 24, according to the county coroner. A woman who was injured by the suspect was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Pictured is a damaged window at a Burlington store in North Hollywood, where LA police shot and killed an assault suspect and a 14-year-old girl who was in a nearby locker room. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

LAPD chief Michel Moore called the girls’ deaths absolutely heartbreaking and promised a full investigation, as did William Briggs, chairman of the Los Angeles Police Commission.

Atty of California. Gen. Rob Bonta said the state Justice Department will also investigate the shooting in accordance with rules set by a law that came into effect on July 1.

Critics of police and others outraged by the girls’ deaths have slammed the LAPD for opening fire at a busy clothing store, citing the shooting two days before Christmas as the latest example of what they see as LAPD officers being too fast to draw and fire their weapons.

As of Friday, LAPD officers shot dead at least 37 people in 2021, killing 17 far more than they had shot or killed in either of the past two years. They killed four people over the past week, with two men killed in separate incidents on Saturday, and in the latest incident they shot dead another man on Christmas Eve.

LA police are investigating Thursday’s shooting at a Burlington store in North Hollywood. (Ringo HW Chiu / Associated Press)

LAPD agents shot dead 27 people, killing seven people in 2020, and 26 people, killing 12, in 2019. Agents shot dead 33 people in 2018.

The 26 shootings in 2019 marked a 30-year low in the number of LAPD shootings in any given year, and a dramatic drop in those shootings from a high of over 100 per year in the early 1990s.

In Thursday’s shooting, officers responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon in the 12100 block store on Victory Boulevard at around 11:45 a.m. Thursday and shot the suspect a short distance away from a woman suffering from various injuries and bleeding, said police mentioned.

The unidentified woman was then taken to hospital to treat her injuries, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

Shoppers wait outside the Burlington store in North Hollywood, where two people were killed by LA police on Thursday. (Ringo HW Chiu / Associated Press)

During a search of the premises for other suspects or victims, an officer found the slain girl, LAPD officials said.

One of the rounds of officers entered a wall that was behind the suspect, beyond that wall was a locker room, according to a tweet from the LAPD’s media relations office. Officers searched the locker room and found a 14-year-old victim who was hit by gunfire.

An unarmed heavy metal anti-theft cable was recovered near the suspect, police said.

Moore has pledged to release the body camera and surveillance video of the incident by Monday.

The Burlington store, which normally opens around 7 a.m., remained closed shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday.

Throughout the morning people walked to the gates where they saw several signs, displayed in both Spanish and English, stating that they were closed until further notice !!!

LA police stand outside the Burlington store in North Hollywood after a deadly shooting Thursday. (Ringo HW Chiu / Associated Press)

Martin Morales, 32, came on Friday morning to buy an outfit to wear for Christmas with his family.

Morales, who lives about a mile away, was surprised to find it was closed. He hadn’t heard of the shooting the day before.

He had planned to come to the store Thursday afternoon but had rejected it.

I guess I was lucky, he said.