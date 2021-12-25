Entertainment
14-year-old girl killed by LAPD in Burlington store shooting identified
A 14-year-old girl killed by Los Angeles Police when she opened fire on a suspect who allegedly assaulted someone at a North Hollywood clothing store on Thursday has been identified as Valentina Orellana-Peralta, according to the Los Angeles County Coroners’ Office.
Valentina was in a locker room with her mother when an officer fired a bullet through a wall near the assault suspect, hitting and killing her at the scene, according to preliminary police information.
The teenager was at the Burlington store trying on dresses for a quinceaera, a Los Angeles Police Department source confirmed to The Times.
The assault suspect, who was shot dead by police, has been identified as Daniel Elena Lopez, 24, according to the county coroner. A woman who was injured by the suspect was taken to a local hospital, police said.
LAPD chief Michel Moore called the girls’ deaths absolutely heartbreaking and promised a full investigation, as did William Briggs, chairman of the Los Angeles Police Commission.
Atty of California. Gen. Rob Bonta said the state Justice Department will also investigate the shooting in accordance with rules set by a law that came into effect on July 1.
Critics of police and others outraged by the girls’ deaths have slammed the LAPD for opening fire at a busy clothing store, citing the shooting two days before Christmas as the latest example of what they see as LAPD officers being too fast to draw and fire their weapons.
As of Friday, LAPD officers shot dead at least 37 people in 2021, killing 17 far more than they had shot or killed in either of the past two years. They killed four people over the past week, with two men killed in separate incidents on Saturday, and in the latest incident they shot dead another man on Christmas Eve.
LAPD agents shot dead 27 people, killing seven people in 2020, and 26 people, killing 12, in 2019. Agents shot dead 33 people in 2018.
The 26 shootings in 2019 marked a 30-year low in the number of LAPD shootings in any given year, and a dramatic drop in those shootings from a high of over 100 per year in the early 1990s.
In Thursday’s shooting, officers responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon in the 12100 block store on Victory Boulevard at around 11:45 a.m. Thursday and shot the suspect a short distance away from a woman suffering from various injuries and bleeding, said police mentioned.
The unidentified woman was then taken to hospital to treat her injuries, police said. His condition was not immediately known.
During a search of the premises for other suspects or victims, an officer found the slain girl, LAPD officials said.
One of the rounds of officers entered a wall that was behind the suspect, beyond that wall was a locker room, according to a tweet from the LAPD’s media relations office. Officers searched the locker room and found a 14-year-old victim who was hit by gunfire.
An unarmed heavy metal anti-theft cable was recovered near the suspect, police said.
Moore has pledged to release the body camera and surveillance video of the incident by Monday.
The Burlington store, which normally opens around 7 a.m., remained closed shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday.
Throughout the morning people walked to the gates where they saw several signs, displayed in both Spanish and English, stating that they were closed until further notice !!!
Martin Morales, 32, came on Friday morning to buy an outfit to wear for Christmas with his family.
Morales, who lives about a mile away, was surprised to find it was closed. He hadn’t heard of the shooting the day before.
He had planned to come to the store Thursday afternoon but had rejected it.
I guess I was lucky, he said.
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2021-12-24/14-year-old-girl-killed-by-lapd-in-burlington-shooting-identified
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]