Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, plays piano with Tom Walker in Ensemble à Noël television special

When most people play their first big musical concerts, it’s usually in a dingy pub in front of a handful of disinterested patrons.

But not Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

Her debut as a duchess-slash-pianist was atWestminster Abbey in a performancebroadcast to an audience of millions of people.

She joined Tom walker in an interpretation of his new Christmas song, For those who can’t be here as a member of Ensemble à Noël televised special.

Practice in secret

We talked a lot about the special in advance because it was originally supposed to be broadcast on BBC, but was then moved to ITV.

It came after the royals released a rare statement condemning the BBC for showing the documentary The princes and the press, claiming that the two-part series made “exaggerated and unfounded allegations”.

So the conversation about the specials was at the center of the conversation about the royal snub, with no hint that the Duchess of Cambridge would be performing.

The special was filmed on December 8, but did not air in the UK until Christmas Eve.

So everyone who was there kept the Duchess’s performance a secret, Walker being careful not to let it slip when the concert kicked off on Twitter:

Walker told ITVthe royal cameo was top secret during rehearsals.

“It was very secret, very secret, even the studio didn’t know what was going on,” he said.

“We were sitting across the room for COVID, rehearsing.”

“So we got together, we rehearsed the song nine times and in the end she absolutely nailed it, then she left for a few days and practiced it, and then we finally got to record the one. -this.”

Then came the teaser

Yesterday, a day before the special was aired, Catherine’s performance was teased via the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge social media accounts:

The tweet surprised subscribers, with many tweeting that they didn’t know the Duchess was playing the piano.

The Duchess “broke it”

“I thought she absolutely broke the performance,” Walker said.

“It’s not easy to jump behind a piano with a group of musicians you’ve never played with before and record live takes in front of the camera, but she completely succeeded.”

Less than three hours after the publication of a short clip of Catherine’s performance on Twitter, the video had been viewed more than 550,000 times.

How long has the Duchess been playing the piano?

Catherine has been playing the piano since childhood.

Daniel Nicholl gave her piano lessons at the age of 11, with the future Duchess continuing her lessons until the age of 13.

“I don’t think anyone would say she was going to be a concert pianist, but she was good at it, she always did whatever she was told”, he told The Evening Standard.

He told the newspaper that Catherine has reached the third grade at the piano, the highest is eight.

According to Classic FM, she then concentrated on singing and the flute, obtaining a fifth year in singing and music theory.

In 2017, she had a breach in conducting, leading the Hamburg State Philharmonic Orchestra through a little song known as Beethoven Symphony No.5:

