Denzel Washingtons Michael B. Jordan with A Journal for Jordan is obsessed with black fatherhood.

You can trace Denzel Washington’s fascination with fatherhood from his early days as a director, Antwone Fisher. In this film, Washington portrays a Navy therapist helping a skittish young officer overcome his propensity for violence, as well as his intimacy issues with his girlfriend, caused by the sexual abuse he suffered as a teenager. . In The great debaters, also led by Washington, his character trains students at Wiley College, a historically black institution, to take on their white counterparts in the 1930s, Jim Crow South. And in his adaptation of August Wilson’s play Fences, like Troy Maxson, Washington goes from the ideal paternal black father to a bitter and complicated tyrant to his gifted son Cory (Jovan Adepo), the complex and hostile relationship between father and son demonstrating the effects that stifling racism and stunted dreams can have from one generation to the next.

As a director, Washington gravitates towards films about black father figures, and A newspaper for Jordan, his fourth directorial effort, is no exception to this scheme. Adapted by Virgil Williams from the memoir of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Dana Canedys, the heart-wrenching biopic ostensibly chronicles the swooning romance between 1st Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Michael B. Jordan) and Canedy (Chant Adams), and his eventual death during the war in Iraq. It’s sultry and alluring, intimate yet surprisingly funny, featuring a delightful performance by Adams in the genre of adult-focused romantic cinema that is lacking in theaters. But to his detriment, A newspaper for Jordan needlessly dismiss the Canedys story instead of a father-centric narrative.

In A newspaper for Jordan, Washington and Williams modify the source material to not only better focus the relationship between King and his son Jordan (Jalon Christian). He does this by softening the differences between Canedy and King: the couple meet for the first time at the home of Canedy’s father (he was previously Kings commanding officer). Canedy is immediately wowed by the shy, polite but dashing and handsome soldier. They have a few dates despite her reluctance to date an army man, only for her to fall under his spell and sculpted body anyway. (There is a full shot of MBJ’s posterior that made the audience in my theater go into pure ecstasy.)

Washington and Williams, however, willfully hide the full extent of Canedy’s reluctance to date King in real life. Rather than a distraught cinematic love story, in her memoir, Canedy recounts their intermittent dating, occurring over a span of several years, in which she shunned full engagement with King for fear of her nomadic career, leaping from the base of the army. at the base of the army, possibly hampering his dreams as a journalist. Instead, the few bumps in their relationship are quickly resolved to give the appearance of a fairytale romance in which Canedy is trapped under a spell that Michael B. Jordan could resist? rather than a woman with enough agency to choose when she wants to be in a relationship. Can’t relentless love be as cinematic, as strong, as sweeping romance?

Washington obscures the career-focused side of Canedys in other ways as well: There are only three scenes of her in a newsroom, and they mostly emphasize her role as wife and mother. The first occurs when she confronts her editor after he assigns an underqualified young white reporter to her story. This ends with her lactation. Another occurs when she briefly calls King to tell him about her mission How Race Is Lived in America. The last takes place on September 11, 2001, in which a horrified Canedy watches the latest news footage in the shocked newsroom.

Unlike his memoirs, these fleeting scenes cannot capture his brilliant career as a journalist: the full extent of his Pulitzer Prize-winning How Race is Lived in America series, his role in the 2000 presidential election. as the national bureau chief in Florida, and covering 9/11. And when the film acknowledges it, it’s to showcase her as a mother, like the aforementioned lactation scene, or her immediate worried response as a wife, fearing for Kings’ safety in an impending war instead. than going further to shed light on his capacities as a journalist.

Washington’s desire to center King completely shouldn’t come as a shock to viewers. For Washington, the black father is essential for the health of a black family, especially for children. If the father is not at home, the boy will find a father on the street. I have seen it in my generation and in all generations before me, and all since. If the streets uplift you, then the judge becomes your mother and the prison becomes your home, Washington explained to The Grio in 2017. The stereotype of the absent black father haunts Washington’s work. This is why so many of his films are about young black men who find black father figures tough. This is why, for Washington, it is essential for black men to have fatherly role models and imperative for Jordan to know more about his father. It’s also what perhaps drew him to a story that called for a younger actor to take the reins, it’s Washington’s first directorial effort that doesn’t come across as the father figure. This signals a new generation of black dads.

In the book Canedys, published in 2008, Jordan remains a toddler. The second half of the film, however, is about an older Jordan who tries to connect with his late father by putting into practice his lessons in becoming a good man: they include respecting women, staying true to his morals, and to work hard. It’s logic. Staying within Canedy’s limits while writing to a son whose audiences would barely hear would be cinematically boring. But similar to the first account of Canedy and Kings’ relationship, the new structure makes Canedy a secondary character in his own story. His narrative significance does not extend beyond being the Kings number for Jordan, allowing Jordan to experience a similar type of personal growth as the students of The great debaters or as Antwone Fisher.

Washington and Williams could have achieved the same goal while still retaining some depth to Canedy by following his memories more closely. In the book, Canedy doesn’t trust the military who recount Kings’ death: they tell him he died instantly from a roadside explosion. She begins to use her investigative reporting skills by finding all the relevant witnesses, the King’s comrades, his commander, and the doctor who treated him in the hospital and interviewing them to put things back together. In this scenario, she is not only a grieving mother or widow, but also a wise professional. Washington oversimplifies his struggle into a mother-son conversation in which Jordan asks how his father died and she tells him.

It should be noted that Canedy herself supports the film. She appeared on Hello america and View to promote it. In fact, I don’t feel that this concerns me at all. These are my Charles and our son. I also wanted to show people both an example of patriotism and fatherhood. And also resilience, Canedy explained to View co-host Sara Haines. It is commendable. Unfortunately, the messy execution of the shoot didn’t fully translate this vision into a fully developed film.

At the end of A newspaper for Jordan, after Jordan collects the main figures from his father’s life at his father’s grave, you leave feeling the immense love the son and widow feel for King. But you don’t leave knowing anything about Canedy that isn’t seen through Kings eyes. The personal voice Canedy provided in his memoir that made his book so thoughtful, so memorable is missing. And while Washington has proven adept at bringing stories centered around black father figures to life, in A newspaper for Jordan, he struggles to make black femininity beyond a narrow bandwidth.