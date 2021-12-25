Chic and Chic Winter Party Outfit Ideas Ft. Bollywood Celebrities

We are not going to lie that the sustainability of fashion is the call of the hour that requires our collective attention. If we all start to think about skipping fast fashion (I know it’s pretty hard) and re-wearing and reusing more (totally easy and creative), we can start contributing to sustainable fashion in no time. . Speaking of sustainability, in our re-wear series today I’m bringing you a winter fashion blog. Since the winter parties are just around the corner, I am sharing some chic and stylish winter party outfit ideas with some Bollywood celebrities.

Also check out this blog on how to create a winter capsule wardrobe.

Winter party outfit ideas

Trust me totally with this blog as there are no typical jazz outfits or fussy outfits. These are high end products that would definitely turn heads. Also, here’s something for each of you. Keep reading.

PS – Get ready for some extremely stylish winter party outfit ideas that are easy to make and not so common.

1. Sonam Kapoor and overcoat

I have to admit, no one styles overcoats better than Sonam Kapoor. The fashion queen of the industry knows how to create a basic overcoat outfit and take it to the next level just with the right style knowledge.

The phrase “less is more works wonders for her in this look.” Just an overcoat dress paired with boots, that’s it. It wouldn’t even take you more than 5 minutes to get ready and bam, you’re the best dressed person at any winter party.

How much minimal is too minimal? Here she ditches a dress or whatever underneath and stylizes an overcoat like a dress with boots on. One-piece, no-fuss outfit gets you winter party ready in minutes. Works even if you don’t have anything to wear!

Personally, a fan of this look, out of all the looks I’m going to talk about here. I mean, look at her. A basic long dress layered over a checked overcoat and discreet shoes! I can’t begin to say how glamorous it is for any party while keeping you comfortable throughout.

2. Deepika Padukone in All Fashionable

Deepika does a lot of experimenting with her look and I totally agree because she does it extremely well. If your personality is that of a ‘girl next door who likes to make it on trend’ then I’m sure you’ll love these winter party outfit ideas.

Leather pants are exactly what I’m showing through this look as they are assertive, stylish, effortless, and will keep you warm. High waist leather pants (flared, baggy or even skinny) paired with sweatshirts, chunky sweaters, leather tops can be great winter outfits.

You can never go wrong with chunky knit sweaters, you know why? Because we’ve been wearing them since we were kids. It’s the OG sweaters that have made a comeback and are getting more love than ever. Look how cool and minimal they are.

3. Tara Sutaria and her contact details

Okay, so a tip I would love to give to any winter look is to always match your outfits. Winter outfits with coordinated colors are more chic. Let Tara tell you.

She wears brown leather coordinates. Here are the reasons I love this outfit. Leather is great for the weather. The color screams winter fashion. The coordinates are easy to style. You just need a beige, nude or brown cardigan for layering, and voila.

This one is another amazing winter party outfit idea. This outfit gives such a New Years Eve outfit vibe in every way. It also looks so rich because of the coordinating colors and that’s what I meant when I said winter color coordinating. Thigh-high boots from the same color family would also work.

4. Priyanka Chopra our Power Fashion Girl

Honestly, it’s Priyanka’s nerve and confidence that suits her more than her outfits. She can shamelessly wear anything and rule the world. Let me introduce you to two of her distinct ideas for winter party outfits and prove that fact.

This look makes me want to quit my job, style my hair in these clothes, and run the world like a boss like her. It’s such an easy outfit to recreate. A turtleneck top, mini skirt and overcoat all styled together and voila.

I told you that was his trust, girls! The outfit is pretty basic with the stuff we mostly have in our wardrobes.

I get most of you looking to hit winter evenings in your denim. Here is a gift for you from our own desi girl who is going now. She styled basic denim pants with a trendy bomber jacket and that’s it. Pretty amazing, isn’t it? Therefore, proven!

5. Parineeti Chopra the girl next door

Ending our winter party outfit ideas blog with the simplest ideas featuring none other than Parineeti, whose style is totally cool and comfy. Two totally different outfit options are available to you.

A turtleneck is a winter basic that we wear most winter days with our denim pants. For winter evenings, try wearing them with a trendy skirt. If you don’t like to go overboard with boots, pumps are always a safer option.

Finally, a blazer or pantsuit will never go out of style. They will be a wonderful outfit for the winter celebrations. Style it your way!

Conclusion of the List – Winter Party Outfit Ideas

You’ve totally sorted out your ideas for winter party outfits, haven’t you? Well, all the pleasure is mine because I also have some ideas for myself. Tell us in the comments which look you liked the most.